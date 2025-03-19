Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 19, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 19, 2025, is 18.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.34 °C and 21.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 06:28 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 20, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.47 °C and 22.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 20, 2025 18.90 Overcast clouds March 21, 2025 21.15 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 21.58 Broken clouds March 23, 2025 21.09 Sky is clear March 24, 2025 23.09 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 24.88 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 26.05 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 19, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 32.27 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.65 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 30.35 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 35.76 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.84 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.14 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



