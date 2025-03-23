Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 23, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 23, 2025, is 19.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.72 °C and 23.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 06:30 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 23, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 24, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.61 °C and 25.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 24, 2025 19.35 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 23.69 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 25.84 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 26.25 Broken clouds March 28, 2025 25.93 Sky is clear March 29, 2025 25.28 Sky is clear March 30, 2025 26.42 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 23, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.78 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.82 °C Light rain Chennai 29.91 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.25 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.15 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.96 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.51 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



