Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 14, 2024 20.92 °C Broken clouds November 15, 2024 21.27 °C Broken clouds November 16, 2024 20.72 °C Sky is clear November 17, 2024 19.86 °C Sky is clear November 18, 2024 19.58 °C Sky is clear November 19, 2024 19.24 °C Sky is clear November 20, 2024 18.98 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.67 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.23 °C Sky is clear Chennai 24.8 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 26.21 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.35 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 31.71 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.58 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on November 13, 2024, is 19.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.74 °C and 22.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 05:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 14, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.53 °C and 21.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 13, 2024

