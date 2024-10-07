Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.47 °C, check weather forecast for October 7, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on October 7, 2024 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on October 7, 2024, is 23.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.47 °C and 26.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.33 °C and 25.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 8, 2024 25.23 °C Sky is clear
October 9, 2024 24.86 °C Sky is clear
October 10, 2024 24.29 °C Light rain
October 11, 2024 24.42 °C Sky is clear
October 12, 2024 24.64 °C Sky is clear
October 13, 2024 24.22 °C Sky is clear
October 14, 2024 24.4 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 7, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 30.35 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.1 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 29.46 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.17 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.23 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.52 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 34.73 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on October 07, 2024
Himachal Pradesh weather update on October 07, 2024

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana Election, Jammu and Kashmir Election 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.

Get real-time updates on the Assembly Election 2024
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On