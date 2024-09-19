Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.42 °C, check weather forecast for September 19, 2024
Sep 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on September 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on September 19, 2024, is 25.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.42 °C and 28.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, September 20, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.47 °C and 29.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, September 20, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.47 °C and 29.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 20, 2024
|28.55 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 21, 2024
|27.75 °C
|Light rain
|September 22, 2024
|27.67 °C
|Light rain
|September 23, 2024
|28.05 °C
|Light rain
|September 24, 2024
|28.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 25, 2024
|26.65 °C
|Light rain
|September 26, 2024
|27.8 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on September 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.42 °C, check weather forecast for September 19, 2024
SHARE
Copy