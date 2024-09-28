Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.58 °C, check weather forecast for September 28, 2024
Sep 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on September 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on September 28, 2024, is 24.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.58 °C and 26.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 29, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.98 °C and 26.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 29, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.98 °C and 26.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 29, 2024
|25.71 °C
|Light rain
|September 30, 2024
|26.25 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 1, 2024
|26.93 °C
|Few clouds
|October 2, 2024
|27.3 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 3, 2024
|26.7 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 4, 2024
|26.05 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 5, 2024
|25.83 °C
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on September 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.58 °C, check weather forecast for September 28, 2024
SHARE
Copy