Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.58 °C, check weather forecast for September 28, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on September 28, 2024 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on September 28, 2024, is 24.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.58 °C and 26.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 29, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.98 °C and 26.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 29, 2024 25.71 °C Light rain
September 30, 2024 26.25 °C Broken clouds
October 1, 2024 26.93 °C Few clouds
October 2, 2024 27.3 °C Sky is clear
October 3, 2024 26.7 °C Sky is clear
October 4, 2024 26.05 °C Sky is clear
October 5, 2024 25.83 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 28, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.99 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.51 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.63 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 28.73 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.1 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 26.02 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 26.56 °C Overcast clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on September 28, 2024
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
