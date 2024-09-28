Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.58 °C, check weather forecast for September 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 29, 2024 25.71 °C Light rain September 30, 2024 26.25 °C Broken clouds October 1, 2024 26.93 °C Few clouds October 2, 2024 27.3 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 26.7 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 26.05 °C Sky is clear October 5, 2024 25.83 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.99 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.51 °C Light rain Chennai 29.63 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.73 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.1 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.02 °C Moderate rain Delhi 26.56 °C Overcast clouds

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on September 28, 2024, is 24.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.58 °C and 26.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 29, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.98 °C and 26.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.