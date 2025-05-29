Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal youth arrested after 'sensitive' information related to India's security found on phone

PTI |
May 29, 2025 02:38 PM IST

The accused has been booked under the Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

An 18-year-old youth was arrested on Thursday after sensitive content which could endanger the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country was allegedly found in his mobile phone, police said.

An 18-year-old was arrested in Himachal Pradesh after sensitive content which could endanger the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country was allegedly found in his mobile phone,(Pixabay/Representational)
An 18-year-old was arrested in Himachal Pradesh after sensitive content which could endanger the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country was allegedly found in his mobile phone,(Pixabay/Representational)

The accused has been identified as Abhishek, a resident of Sukahar in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. Abhishek, reportedly a college dropout, has been booked under the Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a statement issued by the Police Headquarters here said.

The police team had been monitoring the suspect closely for several days, collecting intelligence and keeping him under surveillance, and on Thursday a special team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dadaseeba raided the residence of the accused and took him in custody, police said.

He was brought to the Dehra police station for interrogation, and sensitive and objectionable content was allegedly found in his mobile phone, the police said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Himachal youth arrested after 'sensitive' information related to India's security found on phone
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On