Himachal youth arrested after 'sensitive' information related to India's security found on phone

An 18-year-old youth was arrested on Thursday after sensitive content which could endanger the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country was allegedly found in his mobile phone, police said. An 18-year-old was arrested in Himachal Pradesh after sensitive content which could endanger the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country was allegedly found in his mobile phone,(Pixabay/Representational)

The accused has been identified as Abhishek, a resident of Sukahar in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. Abhishek, reportedly a college dropout, has been booked under the Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a statement issued by the Police Headquarters here said.

The police team had been monitoring the suspect closely for several days, collecting intelligence and keeping him under surveillance, and on Thursday a special team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dadaseeba raided the residence of the accused and took him in custody, police said.

He was brought to the Dehra police station for interrogation, and sensitive and objectionable content was allegedly found in his mobile phone, the police said.