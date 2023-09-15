Himanta Biswa-Gaurav's tiff ends with 'Thank you' after viral ‘backstabber’ video

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi crossed swords on social media for two days over a government subsidy of ₹10 crore allegedly received by the firm of Himanta Biswa's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. The war of words, however, turned personal as Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Gaurav Gogoi of being an 'uncaring son' and in counter, Gogoi shared his father Tarun Gogoi's video in which senior Gogoi called Himanta a 'backstabber'. The acrimonious battle then ended with 'thank you' coming from both sides. Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that Gaurav Gogoi has been an uncaring son.

Himanta's attack on Gogoi over Tarun Gogoi's death

Amid the to and fro over the subsidy issue which Himanta Biswa Sarma refuted, the Assam chief minister said during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, one of Assam's tallest politicians experienced post-Covid complications but his son refused to take him to Delhi. Though Himanta did not mention any name, the reference was to former chief minister Tarun Gogoi and his son Gaurav Gogoi.

Gaurav Gogoi owned up to the allegations and said he had confidence in the healthcare system of Assam and that's why he did not take his father to Delhi. "I’m grateful to the Assamese doctors, nurses, ward staff of Guwahati Medical College. They provided the best of treatment and care to my father who fought post Covid complications with savage courage. I am also grateful to the state government. Please take a break. You’re a CM!" Gaurav wrote.

Tarun Gogoi's 'backstabber' statement

As Himanta Biswa Sarma dragged Tarun Gogoi into the debate, Gaurav shared an old video of his father calling Himanta Biswa a backstabber.

'I visited Tarun Gogoi risking my own life during Covid': Himanta

On the backstabber video, Himanta said he had disagreements with Tarun Gogoi and that has been on record. "And your family has done lots of injustice to me from 2010. However, during the unfortunate Covid-19 period, I visited him inside the hospital, risking my own life, to ensure he received the best treatment," Himanta said and then thanked Gaurav for acknowledging the healthcare system of Assam reminding him that at that time Himanta was the health minister.

"Thank you and you’re welcome. I don’t know why you raised such a personal traumatic issue in the first place," Gaurav Gogoi said.

What is the subsidy row involving Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife?

Gaurav Gogoi alleged that Assam chief minister helped his wife's firm get a subsidy of ₹10 crore from the central government. Himanta refuted the allegations when the Congress shared the document which shows Riniki's Pride East's name mentioned as a receiver of the subsidy.

The company issued a statement on Thursday and Riniki herself said she would file a defamation case against Gaurav Gogoi. The company neither claimed nor received a single paisa of the government subsidy, the company statement said. "Prideeast Entertainments Pvt Ltd. - like any other qualifying enterprise- is eligible to participate in government supported programs/ incentive schemes. However in the present case, pertaining to the PM Kisan Sampada Scheme, Prideeast Entertainments Pvt Ltd. has neither claimed or received a single paisa of government subsidy, despite meeting all the eligibility criteria," the statement read.

