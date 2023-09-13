Himanta Biswa's wife got 10 crore govt subsidy? Assam CM refutes Cong charge

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday countered the charge brought by the Congress that his wife's company received ₹10 crore subsidy from the government and said neither his wife Riniki nor her company ever received any subsidy from the government. Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi shared a document and said, "PM Modi launched the Kisan sampada scheme to double the income of the farmers of India. But in Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma used his influence to help his wife;s firm get ₹10 crore as part of credit-linked subsidy. Are Central government schemes meant to enrich BJP?" Gogoi said. Himanta Biswa Sarma said neither his wife nor her company ever received any govt subsidy.

"I would like to clarify that neither my wife nor the company she is associated with has ever received any financial subsidies from the Government of India," Himanta Biswa said.

As the Congress cited document in support of its claim, Gogoi said the chief minister should inform the Centre if the website has been hacked. "The Ministry of Food Processing website clearly shows the name of the person and the company she is associated with. The ₹10 crore government grant has also been approved. Please report to the Union Minister if their website has been hacked," Gogoi tweeted.

"For the convenience of the Hon’ble Chief Minister I am attaching the link to the website of the Ministry of Food Processing. It shows the list of companies and promoters who have received the ₹10 crore government subsidy. Please see serial 10," Gogoi wrote. The document enlists Riniki Bhuyan Sharma's Pride East Entertainment Private Limited as one of the agro-processing cluster projects under APC Scheme.

