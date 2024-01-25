Himanta Biswa Sarma calls Congress ‘soft naxal’, asks if Rahul Gandhi uses body double in yatra

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the soul of the Congress has been killed as the grand old party has become soft naxal -- moving away from the Gandhian philosophy. “I was with the Congress for 22 years. Slogans have changed. Congress slogans used to be different, soft. Now they have become Left-leaning,” Himanta Biswa said as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered West Bengal from after touring Assam. The Assam leg of the yatra was eventful because of the continuous exchange of barbs between Himanta and Rahul Gandhi, their enmity goes a long way.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said when he was in the Congress, the party was different.(PTI)