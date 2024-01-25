close_game
close_game
News / India News / Himanta Biswa Sarma calls Congress ‘soft naxal’, asks if Rahul Gandhi uses body double in yatra

Himanta Biswa Sarma calls Congress ‘soft naxal’, asks if Rahul Gandhi uses body double in yatra

ByHT News Desk
Jan 25, 2024 02:14 PM IST

Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was with the Congress for 22 years and the party was never so Left-leaning like what it has become now.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the soul of the Congress has been killed as the grand old party has become soft naxal -- moving away from the Gandhian philosophy. “I was with the Congress for 22 years. Slogans have changed. Congress slogans used to be different, soft. Now they have become Left-leaning,” Himanta Biswa said as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered West Bengal from after touring Assam. The Assam leg of the yatra was eventful because of the continuous exchange of barbs between Himanta and Rahul Gandhi, their enmity goes a long way.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said when he was in the Congress, the party was different.(PTI)
Himanta Biswa Sarma said when he was in the Congress, the party was different.(PTI)

An FIR was registered against Rahul Gandhi in Assam on teh charge of instigating violence. Himanta on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi will be arrested after the Lok Sabha election. The case has already been transferred to the Assam CID for a thorough investigation.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On