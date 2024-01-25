Himanta Biswa Sarma calls Congress ‘soft naxal’, asks if Rahul Gandhi uses body double in yatra
Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was with the Congress for 22 years and the party was never so Left-leaning like what it has become now.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the soul of the Congress has been killed as the grand old party has become soft naxal -- moving away from the Gandhian philosophy. “I was with the Congress for 22 years. Slogans have changed. Congress slogans used to be different, soft. Now they have become Left-leaning,” Himanta Biswa said as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered West Bengal from after touring Assam. The Assam leg of the yatra was eventful because of the continuous exchange of barbs between Himanta and Rahul Gandhi, their enmity goes a long way.
An FIR was registered against Rahul Gandhi in Assam on teh charge of instigating violence. Himanta on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi will be arrested after the Lok Sabha election. The case has already been transferred to the Assam CID for a thorough investigation.