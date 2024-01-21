close_game
News / India News / 'Himanta Biswa Sarma's entire family...': Rahul Gandhi's retort to Assam CM

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Jan 21, 2024 02:59 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra returned to Assam on Sunday after spending a day in Arunachal Pradesh.

Guwahati: The ongoing bitter verbal exchange between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Rahul Gandhi intensified on Sunday, with the latter calling the Assam chief minister's entire family corrupt. The attack came hours after Sarma said the Congress stalwart was even scared of his son.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.(ANI file photo )
"The entire country and Assam know that your chief minister (CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) and his entire family are the most corrupt people," Gandhi said, while addressing a gathering in Assam.

Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra returned to Assam on Sunday after spending a day in Arunachal Pradesh. Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Sunday morning, Sarma taunted Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi pehle toh mujhse darta tha, ab mere bacche se bhi darna shuru kar diya,"( Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was just afraid of me but now he is also afraid of my child as well)," he said.

Last week, during a rally in Assam's Lakhimpur, Gandhi had called Sarma the most corrupt chief minister of the country.

"...We say that Assam will not be run from Delhi, it will be run from here. Your (Assam) CM is the most corrupt CM in the country. He can teach other BJP Chief Ministers to do corruption...,'' Gandhi said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Returning the barb, Sarma had said described the Gandhi family "the most corrupt".

On Thursday, Sarma said the Congress party's political procession was aimed at appeasing Muslims.

Today, Himanta Biswa Sarma advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to avoid visiting the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrava on January 22 as it would create unnecessary competition.

Sarma was a Congress stalwart in the northeast. However, in 2015, he switched over to the BJP. He is credited with making the BJP a force to reckon with in the northeastern state.

With inputs from ANI

