Home / India News / Himanta Sarma slams Badruddin Ajmal's remarks: 'If you can nurture those kids…'

Himanta Sarma slams Badruddin Ajmal's remarks: 'If you can nurture those kids…'

india news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 09:57 PM IST

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged Muslim women not to be"swayed" by statements of “people like Badruddin Ajmal” who ask them to bear more children and asked them to limit their families to two children to provide them with a good education.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI file)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI file)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Badruddin Ajmal on Monday, three days after the AIUDF head's controversial comments on women and the Hindu community.

Sarma said Ajmal had said women should continue to give birth to as many children as possible, “but I say that if women give birth to more children, then he should nurture the children till they grow up and pay for their expenses”.

He urged Muslim women not to be"swayed" by statements of “people like Ajmal” who ask them to bear more children and asked them to limit their families to two children to provide them with a good education.

“I want to tell my Muslim sisters that don’t listen to Badruddin Ajmal and do not give birth to more than two children,” the Assam chief minister said at a public meeting at Bongaigaon, which is located near Dhubri which Ajmal represents in the Lok Sabha.

“If a woman gives birth to many children, it will affect her physically, it will also affect our society, and Assam will be destroyed.... A woman is not a factory for childbirth,” Sarma added.

He alleged that Ajmal was making certain statements just to appease a certain section of the society for vote bank politics.

“I don’t need your votes, but don’t listen to Ajmal. Don’t have more than two children so that you can bring them up to be top players, doctors and engineers,” the Assam CM added, referring to Muslim women.

The AIUDF chief, in an interview to news agency ANI on Friday, had commented on women and Hindu men as well as Sarma purportedly as a response to the chief minister's remarks on 'love jihad'.

Ajmal, who is referred to as a Maulana, had reportedly advised Hindus to marry young to produce more children like Muslims. As the comments were denounced and complaints were lodged with the police across the state, the MP apologised the next day and said he was “ashamed” of the controversy it stoked.

He, however, maintained that his comments were twisted and he had not targeted any community.

Sarma spoke of the problems faced by the poor Bengali-speaking Muslims living in the 'char' (riverine) areas in bringing up their children, especially in educating them and keeping away malnutrition, news agency PTI reported.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
assam himanta biswa sarma badruddin ajmal + 1 more
assam himanta biswa sarma badruddin ajmal

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out