Himanta Sarma's big claim on BJP's next move if it wins 400 seats in Lok Sabha

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would build Krishna Janmbhoomi temple in Mathura and Kashi Vishwanath temple in place of Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi after it wins 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

Congress manifesto meant for Pakistan elections: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

While addressing a poll-bound gathering in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, Sarma said that the BJP built a grand Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya after it got 300 seats in Lok Sabha, now Krishna Janmabhoomi and Baba Vishwanath Mandir would be built iBJP wins 400 seats.

"When Congress asks us why do you need 400 seats? When we got 300 seats we built the Ram Mandir & now when we get 400 seats Krishna Janmabhoomi will be built and Baba Vishwanath Mandir will also be built in place of Gyanvapi Mosque," he said.

The Assam CM hit out at the Congress party, saying that no discussions took place in the Parliament over the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the grand old party's regime. Sarma asserted that under PM Modi's leadership, PoK would become a part of India.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's vote appeal: 'Ensure Babri Masjid never rebuilt'

"During Congress' rule, no discussions were held in the Parliament regarding PoK...Soon Pak-occupied Kashmir will become part of our country under the leadership of PM Modi..." he added.

While addressing another rally in Odisha's Bhubaneswar earlier today, CM Sarma emphasised that there is a need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.

The BJP leader said all should be equal in the country. "If a Hindu is allowed to have one wife, why people of other religions can have more than one wife," Sarma said, adding that a Uniform Civil Code is needed in the country.

"Congress has been trying to give reservation to Muslims...," the Assam CM said, accusing the grand old party of promoting religion-based reservations.

Assam CM Himanta Sarma's ‘Amul babies’ jibe at Gandhi siblings

He further claimed that Congress has diluted the Constitution, not the BJP. "Congress frequently speaks about secularism, but there was no mention of the word secularism in the original draft of the Constitution," Sarma said.

(With inputs from agencies)