Himanta unveils memorial for Assam Agitation victims, PM recalls the ‘valour’

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated an official memorial, honouring the 860 people killed in the 1979-85 Assam Agitation against illegal infiltrators, in Guwahati, on Wednesday. Built in an area of 113 bighas, the memorial has a nearly 225-feet tall memorial tower, a hall containing details of the victims, their photos and busts, a cycle track, water bodies, etc.

The memorial, named Swahid Smarak, was unveiled on Swahid Diwas, the death anniversary of the first victim of the agitation, Khargeswar Talukdar, a 22-year-old who was killed on December 10, 1979.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and said, “Today, on Swahid Diwas, we recall the valour of all those who were a part of the Assam Movement. The Movement will always have a prime place in our history. We reiterate our commitment to fulfilling the dreams of those who participated in the Assam Movement, notably the strengthening of Assam’s culture and the all-round progress of the state.”

Sarma in his speech at the inaugural function said, “On this day, we remember the sacrifices made by the martyrs of Assam Agitation. On this day, in order to protect our land, culture and identity from ‘unknown people’, I appeal to all Assamese not to sell their land to persons with suspicious antecedents, give them jobs or allow them to encroach our lands and religious places.”

He asked all Assamese and those from other parts of the country to visit the Swahid Smarak in order to “remember the martyrs and the cause they laid down their lives for”.

The agitation had begun after names of a large number of illegal foreigners were detected in electoral rolls of Mangaldai parliamentary seat amid fear that large-scale immigration from Bangladesh posed a threat to the identity of indigenous Assamese people.

Led by student organisations like the All Assam Students Union (AASU), the movement saw participation of people from all sections. Over the six-year period, at least 855 people were killed in police action or by illegal settlers. It culminated in the signing of the tripartite Assam Accord in 1985 that promised a slew of measures, including fencing of the border with Bangladesh and detection and deportation of all illegal immigrants present in the state.

The inaugural event was attended by Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state ministers, MLAs, family members of the martyrs and other dignitaries.