Himesh Reshammiya Cap-Mania concert in Delhi today: Full traffic advisory

Delhi traffic police has issued advisory over the Himesh Reshammiya ‘Cap-Mania Tour’ taking place at the Indira Gandhi Arena on Saturday and Sunday, July 19 and 20, a concert which is expected to be attended by thousands. Delhi traffic police has imposed several curbs over Himesh Reshammiya 'Cap-Mania' concert(Instagram/realhimesh)

The Himesh Reshammiya concert at the indoor stadium will take place between 3 pm and 10 pm on both the days.

For the convenience of general public and security reasons, certain traffic restrictions are imposed in and around the stadium, Delhi traffic police said in a post on X on Friday.

Himesh Reshammiya Cap-Mania Tour: Diversions, restrictions

– There will be diversion/ restriction on IP Marg/Vikas Marg (MGM Road)

– No heavy vehicles and buses shall be allowed on the roads, from Rajghat to IP Marg

– Delhi traffic police has requested commuters to avoid the following roads from 12 pm to 12 midnight on the days of the event, when spectators are expected to arrive in large numbers and congestion is likely

1. IP Marg (MGM)

2. Vikas Marg

3. Ring Road from Rajghat to IP Depot

Entry to the stadium

– Entry to Gate No. 7 8 shall be allowed from Velodrome Road.

– Gate No 21, 22 and 23 are located on Ring Road. Entry to these gates shall be allowed from MGM Road, the advisory read.

– Gate No 16 and 18 are also located on Ring Road. Entry to these gates shall be allowed from MGM Road.

– Cap-Mania Tour: Parking arrangement

– Delhi traffic police said limited parking is available for labeled vehicles in proximity to the stadium.

– Displaying car parking labels on windscreen is mandatory

– The vehicle number must be written on the parking label

– Vehicles without valid parking label shall not be allowed near the stadium

– Car parking label holders are advised to take Ring Road

– Entry to parking lots shall be from MGM Road

General vehicle advisory

– No vehicles shall be allowed to be parked on Ring Road from Rajghat to IP Flyover (both carriageways) on July 19 and July 20.

– Vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed away and prosecuted as per law, Delhi traffic police said.