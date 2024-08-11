Hindenburg vs Adani news LIVE: ‘Eliminate conflict,' says Congress on Sebi chief row

Hindenburg vs Adani news LIVE: Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch (R) and her husband Dhaval Buch

Hindenburg vs Adani news LIVE: US-based Hindenburg Research alleged in a new report on Saturday that SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband held hidden stakes in the same obscure offshore funds in Bermuda and Mauritius, which were used by Vinod Adani. The couple dismissed the allegations as baseless, asserting their finances are transparent.

However, Opposition party Congress has called on Centre to "act immediately to eliminate all conflicts of interest in SEBI's investigation of Adani." The party said that the apparent complicity of top officials can only be addressed by establishing a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate.

What is Hindenburg Research's new allegations? Explained in 10 points

1. Madhabi and Dhaval Buch are alleged to have stakes in offshore entities linked to the Adani Group's financial misconduct.

2. These entities were used by Vinod Adani, Gautam's elder brother, to siphon funds, the report alleges.

3. SEBI's impartiality is questioned due to potential conflicts of interest.

4. SEBI's investigations into the Adani Group were described as lenient.

5. The report raises concerns about the transparency of SEBI’s leadership.

6. The offshore funds were complex and obscure, it says.

7. The lack of action against the Adani Group is noted as suspicious.

8. Offshore funds played a key role in the Adani money siphoning scandal, it claimed.

9. There is a suggested link between Buch's personal interests and her regulatory role.

10. The report calls for greater scrutiny of SEBI’s investigations into the Adani Group.