Hindenburg vs Adani news LIVE: ‘Eliminate conflict,' says Congress on Sebi chief row
US-based Hindenburg Research alleged in a new report on Saturday that SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband held hidden stakes in the same obscure offshore funds in Bermuda and Mauritius, which were used by Vinod Adani. The couple dismissed the allegations as baseless, asserting their finances are transparent.
However, Opposition party Congress has called on Centre to "act immediately to eliminate all conflicts of interest in SEBI's investigation of Adani." The party said that the apparent complicity of top officials can only be addressed by establishing a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate.
What is Hindenburg Research's new allegations? Explained in 10 points
1. Madhabi and Dhaval Buch are alleged to have stakes in offshore entities linked to the Adani Group's financial misconduct.
2. These entities were used by Vinod Adani, Gautam's elder brother, to siphon funds, the report alleges.
3. SEBI's impartiality is questioned due to potential conflicts of interest.
4. SEBI's investigations into the Adani Group were described as lenient.
5. The report raises concerns about the transparency of SEBI’s leadership.
6. The offshore funds were complex and obscure, it says.
7. The lack of action against the Adani Group is noted as suspicious.
8. Offshore funds played a key role in the Adani money siphoning scandal, it claimed.
9. There is a suggested link between Buch's personal interests and her regulatory role.
10. The report calls for greater scrutiny of SEBI’s investigations into the Adani Group.
Sebi investigating allegations
The report from Hindenburg Research prompted an ongoing investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
In May, six Adani Group companies revealed they had received Sebi notices for alleged violations of stock market rules.
What are charges of US short-seller against Gautam Adani's firms?
In January 2023, Hindenburg released a report accusing the Adani Group of using tax havens and manipulating stocks, leading to a $150 billion drop in the company's stock value, although Adani denied any wrongdoing. The stocks have since partially rebounded.
What Sebi chief said in counter statement?
In their statement, Madhabi and Dhaval Buch accused Hindenburg Research, which has faced enforcement action from SEBI, of character assassination. They stated, "We would like to state that we strongly deny the baseless allegations and insinuations made in the report. The same are devoid of any truth. Our life and finances are an open book. All disclosures as required have already been furnished to SEBI over the years. We have no hesitation in disclosing any and all financial documents, including those that relate to the period when we were strictly private citizens, to any and every authority that may seek them. Further, in the interest of complete transparency, we would be issuing a detailed statement in due course"
The couple expressed disappointment, saying,"It is unfortunate that Hindenburg Research against whom SEBI has taken an Enforcement action and issued a show cause notice has chosen to attempt character assassination in response to the same."
Madhabi Puri Buch and Dhaval Buch refutes the claim
After US-based short seller Hindenburg Research alleged that Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband had stakes in "the same obscure offshore entities used in the Adani money siphoning scandal," the couple issued a joint statement rejecting the claims.
Read in detail: Sebi chief Madhabi Buch accuses Hindenburg of 'character assassination' over ‘Enforcement action’
What new report from US short-seller alleges?
Citing whistleblower documents, Hindenburg Research claimed that Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband held stakes in an offshore fund where significant investments were made by associates of Vinod Adani, the brother of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.
Congress lash out against Sebi chair Madhabi Buch
Inspired by the Roman poet Juvenal's 'Satires,' the Congress party invoked the Latin phrase "Quis Custodiet Ipsos Custodes," meaning "Who will guard the guards themselves?" to criticise Sebi's "strange reluctance" to investigate the "Adani MegaScam."
The Congress made this statement on Saturday after US short-seller Hindenburg Research published a report alleging conflicts of interest involving SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband.