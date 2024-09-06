Hindu boy hacked to death in Bangladesh police station over blasphemous post: Minorities group

A 15-year-old Hindu boy accused of making “objectionable comments” about Prophet Muhammad on social media was reportedly beaten and hacked to death by a mob inside a police station in Bangladesh. People representing various Hindu organizations seen protesting for the security of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on August 18.(Hindustan Times)

“A college student Utsav Mandol (a Hindu Youth) was hacked to death at Khulna City of Bangladesh by Islamists. Allegations against him was he posted statement that is considered blasphemy in social media. Without forensic evidence he was detained by police and the mob lunched him in the police station where Army personnel was also present,” said Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) in a post on X (formerly Twitter)



HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the claims.

“This act of mob lynching violates norm of being human. Those who perpetrated this crime gone unpunished. The law enforcement agencies of Bangladesh can also be considered perpetrators in this case given that brutal crime happens on their watch. Now, some shameless Bangladeshi media also spreading disgusting statements that this crime didnot occur. I am sure Islamists and their coconspirators in law enforcement agencies will either forced disappear the family or spread lies and deceits about this lynching of Bangladeshi style,” HRCBM added.

Read: Bangladeshi Hindus targeted: 49 teachers forced to resign since Sheikh Hasina's ouster

The HRCBM claims to be an advocacy organisation and a platform for worldwide campaigning movement dedicated to protecting the human rights of people in Bangladesh.



“Will there be Justice in Bangladesh? Will people of Bangladesh rise up to the dark forces and recognize right from wrong and talk about being human first? Will the international community remain mute spectators to these atrocities?” the minorities group asked.

Chief adviser to Bangladesh's interim government Muhammad Yunus questioned India's concerns of the violent attacks on Hindus in the country, saying that the issue of attacks on minority Hindus has been “exaggerated.” He also said that the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh is more political than communal, reported PTI.

Yunus, in an interview with PTI, said that the attacks on minorities were a part of a political fallout, since there was a perception that most Hindus support the now-deposed Awami League government, led by Sheikh Hasina.

India's stance on minorities in Bangladesh?

Earlier on August 15, expressing concern about the security of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his Independence Day speech that he hoped the situation in the neighbouring country would become normal soon.

This was the second time in a week that Modi had raised the issue of ensuring the security of Bangladesh’s minority communities since the ouster of the administration of former premier Sheikh Hasina and the setting up of an interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

“As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope the situation there becomes normal soon,” he said while addressing the nation from the Red Fort.