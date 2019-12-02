Hindu groups criticise plea for review of Ayodhya order

india

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 23:51 IST

Lucknow: Prominent Hindu groups flayed the Jamiat-Ulema-i-Hind’s (JUH) decision to ask the Supreme Court on Monday to review its judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit even as the Muslim body defended its petition and said the top court’s November 9 order was beyond understanding.

The Hindu groups dubbed the decision a tactic to stall the construction of a Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya town. Two Muslim litigants also opposed the decision to file a review petition.

“Review petition will have no impact on the Ayodhya verdict. It was unanimous decision by the five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court based on facts,” said Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas that spearheads the Ram temple movement.

“The entire country has accepted the court’s verdict willingly. This petition will create disharmony between Hindu and Muslims,” he added.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas spearheaded the Ram Mandir movement across the country since 1990s.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), also attacked the JUH and accused it of creating unrest in the country.

“This review petition is yet another attempt by Muslim organisations to obstruct construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya despite the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in favour of Ram Mandir,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP.

“Review petition is an insult to all those Muslims who have accepted the Supreme Court’s decision,” added Sharma.

The comments came hours after the JUH approached the top court with a 217-page petition that listed 14 “errors” in its November 9 judgment that favoured a Ram temple at the 2.77 acre site.

Last month, a five-judge bench headed by then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, and including the current CJI SA Bobde, and justices Ashok Bhushan, DY Chandhachud and S Abdul Nazeer awarded the title of land to Ram Lalla Virajman, the child deity, and awarded five acres of land at an alternative site for a mosque. The court also asked the government to set up a trust to oversee construction of the temple and manage the site.

But the JUH opposed the order and said the review petition was filed to exercise a constitutional right and not to disturb “communal harmony”. JUH chief Maulana Arshad Madani also said the body will abide by the apex court’s decision if it upholds its original judgment.

“The main contention in the case was that the mosque was built by destructing a temple. The court said that there was no evidence that the mosque was built after destructing a temple, the title of Muslims, therefore, was proven, but the final verdict was the opposite,” Madani said.

“So we filed a review as the verdict is beyond understanding. Justice has not been done,” he added.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has already announced its intention of filing a review petition but a number of other litigants, including the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, have said they respect the top court’s judgment.

Waqf Board chief Zafar Farooqui said the body had already cleared its stand on the issue and referred to a meeting last month that decided against filing a review petition.

“The Supreme Court’s decision is based on facts. There is nothing wrong in the court’s verdict. Those who are filing review petition are doing so for their vested interest. They are not representing Muslims of the country,” said Hafiz Usman, former chairman of the Board.

Iqbal Ansari, another Muslim litigant, said he also opposed the JUH’s decision. “I have always maintained that I will accept the courts’ decision whether it is in favour of mandir or mosque. I am personally against any decision to go for review of the court’s verdict,” said Ansari.

The review petition also made political ripples. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the JUH for filing the review petition.

“Before the SC’s Ayodhya verdict, there was near unanimity among all that they would abide by the top court’s verdict whatever it might be. To go in review now means going back on one’s words,” said BJP leader Ammar Rizvi. “To those who say that the SC’s Ayodhya verdict has undermined Muslims’ faith in SC, I would say this is wholly unfair. Muslims have full faith in the apex court,” he added.

The Congress refused to comment, and the Samajwadi Party said it was the right of the litigants to seek a review. “Going into the review is a legal, constitutional process. It was expected. Let the Supreme Court decide,” said a senior party leader on condition of anonymity.