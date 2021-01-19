Hindu non-profit org Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat contributes Rs1 crore for Ram Mandir
The Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, a Hindu non-profit organisation, has contributed Rs1 crore for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Chairperson of the Parishat Dr Vishaka Tripathi said that the amount was directly transferred to the bank account of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Ayodhya.
On the occasion, Dr Vishaka, Dr Krishna Tripathi and Dr Shyama Tripathi, daughters of founder of the Parishat Kripalu Ji Maharaj, stated that the Parishat wants to see a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Also Read: Ram temple trust has received around ₹100 crore donation, says Champat Rai
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s nationwide campaign, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan, for the construction of Ram Mandir started on January 15 and will continue till February 27.
During this campaign, VHP workers will approach around 1.2 million families and 5.5 million people.
The temple’s construction is expected to cost around Rs1,100 crore. The country’s leading construction company, Larsen and Toubro, is constructing the temple for free.
Experts of Tata Consulting Engineers are also assisting in the construction work.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We were a preeminent economy, now we are a laughing stock: Rahul Gandhi targets
- We were a preeminent economy, now we are a laughing stock: Rahul Gandhi targets govt over farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government writes to WhatsApp, asks it to withdraw new privacy policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Tragedy unfolding today in country': Rahul Gandhi on protest over farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court shouldn’t stay but scrap farm laws: Congress’s DK Shivkumar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India debuts largest nuclear reactor with more planned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra mulls police action against Arnab in leaked chats case: State home minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary to be celebrated as Parakram Diwas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra resumes Covid-19 vaccination drive after delay over CoWin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh case filed in Greater Noida against makers of web series ‘Tandav’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi targets PM over Chinese village in Arunachal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate change may change rainfall patterns in south India: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why is Congress misleading farmers, surrendering to China: Nadda to Rahul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi to release booklet to highlight pitfalls of farm laws today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nearly 10 days after accident, minister Shripad Naik briefly brought out of ward
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s PLA may ramp up military activity in Ladakh in 2 months
- India does hope that the incoming Biden administration will stand by its commitments on China, South China Sea, Taiwan or Indo-Pacific at large but New Delhi is not dependent on the US for handling the PLA on land frontiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox