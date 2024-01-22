close_game
close_game
News / India News / 'Hindu-hating': Nirmala Sitharaman pans MK Stalin govt over live streaming row

'Hindu-hating': Nirmala Sitharaman pans MK Stalin govt over live streaming row

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Jan 22, 2024 12:05 PM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman said the ruling party is showing "personal hatred" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chennai: Reacting to allegations that the Tamil Nadu government has been attempting to block the live telecast of the Ram Temple event in Ayodhya, union minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday called MK Stalin's DMK a "Hindu-hating" party. She said the ruling party is showing "personal hatred" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(Bloomberg file photo)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(Bloomberg file photo)

"The Tamil Nadu police are being misused by the government of Tamil Nadu...They are being misused by Hindu-hating DMK...Can any citizen be denied to watch the Prime Minister? The DMK is showing its personal hatred for the Prime Minister," Sitharaman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

She alleged that in a temple in Tamil Nadu, the local police had denied the permission to put up LED screens for the live telecast of the Ayodhya event.

"In the Thovalai Murugan Temple , located in Nagercoil, permission is being denied to put up LED screens for live telecast. Order by police seen below," she said.

Follow full coverage on Ram Temple consecration ceremony

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Tamil Nadu authorities to act in accordance with the law and not on the basis of oral instructions on "banning" special prayers and live telecast of the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, while hearing a plea seeking quashing of an "oral order" dated January 20 banning live telecast of the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya in temples across Tamil Nadu, said no one is bound to abide with the oral orders.

Also read: MK Stalin government 'banned' Ayodhya Temple live telecast in Tamil Nadu: Nirmala Sitharaman

The Supreme Court asked the authorities to list on record the reasons for taking any such action. It also asked them to maintain data of places of worship that are not allowed to hold special prayers or the live telecast of the ceremony.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Monday claimed the staff of Shri Ram temple in Chennai -- which is under the state government's control -- faced repression.

Also read: Need Tamil nationalism, not Hindu nationalism, says DMK MP A Raja on Ram Temple event eve

"This morning I visited Sri Kodandaramaswami Temple, West Mambalam, Chennai, and offered prayers to Prabhu Sri Ram for the well-being of all. This temple is under the HR & CE Dept. (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department of the state government). There was an all-pervasive sense of invisible fear and apprehensions writ large on the faces of priests and temple staff. A stark contrast to the festive environment in the rest of the country. While the entire country is celebrating the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla, the temple premises here exude a sense of acute repression," he wrote on X.

On Sunday, Sitharaman claimed the Tamil Nadu police were stopping privately held temples from organising events commemorating the Ram Temple event.

Last week, the DMK said it was against the temple because it was built after the destruction of a mosque.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vaibhav Tiwari

    Multimedia journalist with over 12 years of experience. Loves news, lives for motorcycles, music and movies!

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On