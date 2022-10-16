'Hindus are worms, they marry one, keep 3...'; AIMIM leader Shaukat Ali booked for hate speech

AIMIM Uttar Pradesh president Shaukat Ali has been booked on charges of disturbing communal harmony, a day after he made provocating statements against Hindus at a rally in Sambhal. The video where he said that Muslims ruled over Hindus for 832 years and Hindus did 'ji huzoor' with hands folded to Muslim rulers went viral on Saturday. In his speech, he also said Muslims marry twice but respect both wives while Hindus marry one but keep three mistresses.

Shaukat Ali has been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language, etc) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code, SP Chakresh Mishra told PTI.

“We ruled for eight hundred years, Hindus used to bow before us with their hands behind them” : #AIMIM's state president Shaukat Ali. pic.twitter.com/h0eROSALLf — Hemir Desai (@hemirdesai) October 15, 2022

"When BJP becomes weakened, they come up after Muslims. Sometimes they say Muslims have more children; sometimes they said we marry twice. Yes, it's true that we marry twice but give respect to both wives, but you marry one and keep three mistresses and no one gets to know. You give respect to none of them," Shaukat Ali said.

On his controversial remarks on Hindus keeping three mistresses, Shaukat Ali later clarified that his statement was not about a particular religion, but those who do such. The party has not issued any official statement on Shaukat Ali's comment.

"Worms and insects like you have been ruled by us for 832 years and you used to do ji huzoor with your hands folded at the back and now you are threatening us," the AIMIM leader said. Referring to Akbar's marriage with Jodha Bai, Shaukat Ali said, "Who is more secular than us? Akbar married Jodha Bai. We are uplifting your people too along with us. But you have a problem. One sadhu says Muslims should be butchered. Why? Are we like carrots, radishes, onions?" he said.

