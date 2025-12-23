'Hindus being killed there': Protester breaks down amid agitation at Bangladeshi mission in Delhi

Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other organisations carried out a massive protest near the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi on Tuesday over the alleged atrocities against Hindus in the neighbouring country. Security personnel try to stop Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists along with others during a protest march near the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday(AFP)

The agitation saw protesters breaching barricades, prompting police to resort to lathi charge. The protest escalated shortly after Bangladesh foreign ministry summoned Indian envoy over security concerns for its missions in India. Follow Bangladesh unrest news updates here

A protester was seen breaking down amid the chaotic scenes outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi on Tuesday, saying, “Hindus are being killed in there”.

“We do not kill anyone but our sisters and daughters are being targeted there,” the protester could be heard saying in a cracking voice, in a video shared by ANI news agency.

The protest near the Bangladesh High Commission comes days after mob lynching of a Hindu worker - Dipu Chandra Das - in Bangladesh. Das was lynched by a mob and his body was tied to a tree and set afire last week over rumours of blasphemy amid unrest in Bangladesh that the death of a prominent student leader - Sharif Osman Hadi - triggered.

Bangladesh foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned Indian envoy over security of Bangladeshi missions amid the demonstrations outside the Bangladeshi missions in India.

Gut-wrenching videos purportedly showing a man - believed to be Dipu Chandra Das - being beaten to death by a mob that accused him of blasphemy and his body being tied to a tree and set on fire have flooded social media.

The incident that took place on the night of December 18, along the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the Jamirdia Dubaliapara area.