‘Hindus in Jammu…’: Vivek Agnihotri reacts as Indian Army soldier killed in fresh Kupwara encounter

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who directed The Kashmir Files, on Saturday raised concerned over the recent spurt of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. Vivek Agnihotri's reaction comes after an Indian Army personnel was killed and four others, including a captain, were injured as the security forces foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) in Kamakari sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district earlier in the day. Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

A Pakistani intruder was also killed in the exchange of fire.

“Religious Terrorism in Kashmir is occurring on almost daily basis. There is a strong current of fear amongst Hindus in Jammu region, which is the intention, and it’s a very dangerous development. This must be nipped in the bud immediately. Btw, Macchal is named after Maa Durga, aka Machail Mata,” Vivek Agnihotri posted on X (formally Twitter).

The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistan Army and terrorists.

"Action by Border Action Team has been foiled by alert Indian Army troops on Saturday morning in Kamakari sector," one of the sources said.

"One Pakistani intruder has been killed," he added.

Two intruders managed to return to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) amid the intense gunfight that lasted for hours, the sources said.

They said the group of three intruders hurled a grenade and opened fire on a forward post near the Kumkadi post in Trehgam sector of the north Kashmir district.

The troops retaliated, triggering a gunfight between the two sides, the sources said, adding that five soldiers were injured in the encounter and one of them later succumbed to his injuries.

They said the injured Army personnel, including a captain, were evacuated to a base hospital.

The condition of one of the injured soldiers was stated to be "critical", the sources said.

In the last few months, there has been a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack on an Army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur.