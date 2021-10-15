Hindus must get control of temple management: Bhagwat

NEW DELHI

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said Hindus must take over the reins of management of temples and ensure proceeds from collections are put to use for the welfare of the community alone, weighing in on an issue that has gained momentum in recent years, reached the courts, even acquired political overtones.

“The wealth of Hindu temples is used for non-Hindus – who have no faith in Hindu Gods. Even Hindus need it, but it is not used for them,” Bhagwat said.

Speaking at the annual Vijayadashmi address, he stressed on the need for a holistic management system of places of worship, pointing out how temples in southern India are fully controlled by the state governments, while in the rest of the country they are either managed by the government or by the devotees themselves.

The Sangh has been concerned by the contentious issue of how Hindu temples are managed and how the disagreement over their control has even escalated into legal battle in some states.

“…Besides the internal and external threats to the nation’s unity, integrity, security, development, prosperity and peace there are some concerns of the Hindu society; efforts to resolve the same is also a necessity. State of the Hindu temples today is one such concern,” Bhagwat said.

While he praised the efforts of the late governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Jagmohan for setting up the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board that runs the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu; he said some temples completely lack any system of governance and are subject to “loot”.

“The Sangh has been particularly concerned by how temple managements have been taken over by the state governments in Kerala and Tamil Nadu particularly. It feels there is need to create an alternative model for management of these temples that in some cases involves huge amounts of money and land parcels,” said a senior Sangh functionary.

The statement comes in the wake of the Malabar Devaswom Board taking control of the Mattannur Mahadeva temple in Kannur district in north Kerala amid protests by the the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Hindu Aikya Vedi on Thursday. The Hindu groups, in the state, have been opposing the takeover of the Hindu shrines by temple boards controlled by the state government.

It was in this context Bhagwat referred to the Supreme Court judgment on temple management that said only Gods are the owners of the temple and priests just the caretakers. “It (SC) has said that the government can take control of temples for management purposes, only for some time. But then it has to return the ownership. So, a decision on how the Hindu society should maintain these temples needs to be taken so that these can become the centres of social-cultural life,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, an affiliate of the RSS passed a resolution demanding a central law to free temples and Hindu religious institutions from government control in states.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has also been campaigning to end the system of government control on temples in India. In February he filed a petition against the Uttarakhand government’s law to govern Char Dham and 51 other temples of the state.

The Sangh chief’s pitch for coalescing the Hindu society, however, came with a footnote reiterating the need for “emotional integration” between the Hindus and other communities. He said the thinking that led to Partition should not be allowed to re-emerge.

For the past year, the Sangh chief has, in several speeches, reached out to Muslims. On Friday, the Sangh’s outreach towards the Muslims continued as Bhagwat made a pointed reference to “martyrs” such as Hasankhan Mewati who fought along Rana Sangha; Hakimkhan Suri who fought against Akbar with Rana Pratap; Khudabaksh and Gaus Khan who were part of Rani Lakshmibai’s army and the revolutionary Ashfaqullah Khan. “They are admirable role models for all. When one comes out of the separatist mentality arising out of religious aggression, supremacist attitude and petty selfish interests, one realises that Bharat -- its Sanatan Hindu culture and its magnanimous Hindu society that has the ability to accept all -- alone can be the saviour of the world from the catastrophic grip of radicalism, intolerance, terrorism, conflict, animosity and exploitation,” he said.

Referring to this outreach, the Sangh functionary quoted above said the RSS has made a conscious effort to empower liberal, progressive Muslim leadership.

“The Sangh believes in engagement; it does not want Muslims to be pushed towards radicalization and with the resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan, and Pakistan becoming nearly theocratic, it is imperative to create a new liberal leadership among Muslims in India,” the functionary said.

Masoom Moradabadi, editor of Jadid Khabar and a former member of the All India Muslims Personal Law Board said the Sangh does not show reverence to the Muslim role models. “Tipu Sultan died on the battlefield for the country, but even he is attacked today.