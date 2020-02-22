Smriti Irani says she intends to live in Amethi, a house is being built

india

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 11:58 IST

Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said that a house in Amethi, her parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, is being built so that she can be near the people in their hour of need.

Smriti Irani had defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from his family stronghold of Amethi in the last Lok Sabha election in 2019. Before that Rahul Gandhi had won against Irani in the Amethi seat by a margin of more than one lakh votes in the 2014 polls.

“The construction of my house in Amethi has started. I left behind Mumbai a log time ago. So now it is Amethi and Delhi,” she said.

The Union minister of textiles was speaking at the inaugural session of Hindustan Shikhar Samagam in Lucknow.

“The victory in 2019 was not mine but the people’s. I was just a symbol. 2019 is proof of people’s victory for me. This way, I became the sister of Amethi,” Smriti Irani said.

“Amethi now symbolises common man’s aspirations. It’s gone past the VIP culture,” she said.

She also said projects worth Rs 10,000 crore have already been started and almost completed in Amethi.

In the fifth conference of Samagam, discussions on power, politics, sports, entertainment and development of the country will be held over several sessions.

On Saturday, eminent personalities of the country will talk about a new perspective to the new era. Current challenges and solutions in the path of building a new India will also be discussed.