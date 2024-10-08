Hisar Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will Savitri Jindal break incumbent Kamal Gupta's streak?
Hisar Election Result 2024 LIVE: Savitri Jindal faces a tough fight, contesting as an independent candidate, against Bharatiya Janata party's Kamal Gupta who has served as Hisar's MP since 2014. Savitri Jindal previously held the Hisar seat on a Congress ticket from 2005 to 2013 but was de-throned by Kamal Gupta. Now the two electoral rivals face off in the same constituency once again....Read More
Jindal, who is India's richest woman, decided to compete as an Independent after Gupta was chosen over her for the BJP ticket. Her son, Naveen Jindal is contesting on a BJP ticket from the Kurukshetra constituency.
When asked about his mother Savitri Jindal contesting the polls as an independent candidate, Naveen Jindal told PTI, “It is going to be a one-sided contest which Mata Savitri Jindal will win by a big margin.”
Kamal Gupta has served as the cabinet minister for health, urban housing and development as well as aviation in Haryana. Savitri Jindal has also previously held the position of Haryana's minister of revenue and disaster management.
Other than Jindal and Gupta, Congress' Ram Niwas Rara is also contesting from the Hisar seat.
Hisar Election Result 2024 LIVE: India's richest woman fights for Hisar constituency
Hisar Election Result 2024 LIVE: With few women candidates across the Haryana assembly elections, Savitri Jindal, stands out as India's richest woman, contesting state elections.
Jindal, who has previously held the Hisar seat for two terms is vying to return to her position as an independent candidate after being rejected from the BJP ticket in favour of her rival and sitting MLA Kamal Gupta.
Hisar Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes for Haryana assembly elections begins
Hisar Election Result 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes for Haryana assembly elections has begun. In the Hisar constituency, the contest between Savitri Jindal and Kamal Gupta is much anticipated, as voters await early leads.
Hisar Election Result 2024 LIVE: Heavy security deployed outside Hisar vote counting centre
Hisar Election Result 2024 LIVE: Heavy security has been deployed at a counting centre in Hisar as the counting of votes for the Haryana assembly elections is expected to begin shortly.
Hisar Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting to start at 8 am
Hisar Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes for the Hisar seat in the Haryana assembly elections to begin at 8 am, according to the Election Commission of India.
The seat will see a competition between incumbent BJP MP Kamal Gupta and Independent candidate Savitri Jindal, both of whom have won the Hisar seat twice.