Hisar Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will Savitri Jindal break incumbent Kamal Gupta's streak?

Hisar Election Result 2024 LIVE: Independent candidate from the Hisar constituency, Savitri Jindal shows her inked finger after her vote during the Haryana Assembly polls

Hisar Election Result 2024 LIVE: Savitri Jindal faces a tough fight, contesting as an independent candidate, against Bharatiya Janata party's Kamal Gupta who has served as Hisar's MP since 2014. Savitri Jindal previously held the Hisar seat on a Congress ticket from 2005 to 2013 but was de-throned by Kamal Gupta. Now the two electoral rivals face off in the same constituency once again....Read More

Jindal, who is India's richest woman, decided to compete as an Independent after Gupta was chosen over her for the BJP ticket. Her son, Naveen Jindal is contesting on a BJP ticket from the Kurukshetra constituency.

When asked about his mother Savitri Jindal contesting the polls as an independent candidate, Naveen Jindal told PTI, “It is going to be a one-sided contest which Mata Savitri Jindal will win by a big margin.”

Kamal Gupta has served as the cabinet minister for health, urban housing and development as well as aviation in Haryana. Savitri Jindal has also previously held the position of Haryana's minister of revenue and disaster management.

Other than Jindal and Gupta, Congress' Ram Niwas Rara is also contesting from the Hisar seat.