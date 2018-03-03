 Hisar: Man hacks wife to death, later commits suicide | india news | Hindustan Times
Hisar: Man hacks wife to death, later commits suicide

Police have begun investigation into the matter and have registered a case of murder against deceased, identified as Bhanwar Singh Thakur. The wife has been identified as Santosh Rani (36).

india Updated: Mar 03, 2018 16:19 IST
HT Correspondent
“Thakur hailed from Mithanpura village of Ellenabad in Sirsa district and was working here as a labourer. The couple had a fight after which Bhanwar killed his wife using a sharp-edged weapon. Later, he committed suicide,” investigating officer Sunil Kumar, of Mandi Adampur police station, said.
A 40-year-old man hacked his wife to death and later committed suicide by hanging himself at Shiv Nagar locality in Hisar in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police spokesperson Chander Bhan said, “Neighbours have told the police that the couple did not have any children and used to fight everyday. Early Saturday morning too the couple had a fight.”

