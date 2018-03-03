Hisar: Man hacks wife to death, later commits suicide

A 40-year-old man hacked his wife to death and later committed suicide by hanging himself at Shiv Nagar locality in Hisar in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police took custody of the bodies, which were later sent for autopsy at the Hisar general hospital. Police have begun investigation into the matter and have registered a case of murder against deceased, identified as Bhanwar Singh Thakur. The wife has been identified as Santosh Rani (36).

“Thakur hailed from Mithanpura village of Ellenabad in Sirsa district and was working here as a labourer. The couple had a fight after which Bhanwar killed his wife using a sharp-edged weapon. Later, he committed suicide,” investigating officer Sunil Kumar, of Mandi Adampur police station, said.

Police spokesperson Chander Bhan said, “Neighbours have told the police that the couple did not have any children and used to fight everyday. Early Saturday morning too the couple had a fight.”