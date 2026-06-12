‘Historic tenure, transformative leadership’: V-P on PM Modi’s 12-year journey

On 10 June 2026, Bharat scripted a new chapter in its democratic history as Shriman Narendra Modi Ji completed 4,399 days of uninterrupted service as Prime Minister, becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India to hold the office continuously. This historic milestone reflects not only his unwavering commitment to nation-building but also the enduring confidence and faith that the people of Bharat have placed in his visionary leadership. It stands as a reflection of his visionary leadership, tireless commitment to national development, and steadfast devotion to the welfare and aspirations of the people of Bharat. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PM Modi)

Transformative leadership: 4, 399 days and counting

As the Pradhan Sevak of the Nation, Shriman Narendra Modiji has ushered in an era of unprecedented transformation in Bharat, guided by the principles of good governance and Rashtra Pratham (Nation First). Just as history reveres Abraham Lincoln for his steadfast leadership in ending the scourge of human enslavement and restoring dignity to millions, future generations will remember him for uplifting more than 25 crore poor people out of absolute poverty. Through his vision, tireless efforts, and transformative governance, countless families have been empowered with opportunity, dignity, and hope, enabling them to embrace the promise of economic freedom and a better future. His contribution will remain etched in the annals of history as a landmark achievement in the service of humankind.

Moreover, his transformative initiatives have ensured dignity and social security for millions through education, housing, sanitation, healthcare, and food security. More than 44 crore citizens have been provided the assurance of quality healthcare through the Ayushman Bharat scheme, one of the world’s largest public health programmes. Over 12 crore rural households have gained access to safe and reliable drinking water through the Jal Jeevan Mission, bringing dignity and improved quality of life to countless families. Since 2020, the continued provision of free food grains has safeguarded the food security of nearly 80 crore people, ensuring that no vulnerable citizen is left behind. Furthermore, more than 4 crore families have realized the dream of owning a safe and permanent home, strengthening their sense of security, dignity, and hope for the future. Together, these initiatives stand as enduring symbols of compassionate governance and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of every Indian.

PM Modiji’s vision has empowered every section of society — be it women, youth, farmers, and the underprivileged. The emergence of more than 3 crore Lakhpati Didis stands as a powerful testament to his vision of women-led development, while initiatives under Nari Shakti have enabled women to play an increasingly significant role in nation-building. India’s educational and healthcare landscape has expanded dramatically through the establishment of new IITs, AIIMS, medical colleges, and institutions of higher learning, creating unprecedented opportunities for the nation’s youth.

Simultaneously, Bharat has witnessed a remarkable infrastructure revolution. From the rapid expansion of Vande Bharat trains, airports, highways, and railway stations to transformative connectivity projects reaching the remotest regions, his leadership has laid the foundations of a modern, connected, and aspirational Bharat. These achievements have not only accelerated economic growth but also enhanced the quality of life for millions of citizens across the country.

Bharat has emerged as a global leader in digital innovation, semi-conductor space technology, vaccine development, and mobile manufacturing, enhancing its global stature in the field of emerging technologies.

Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi: Honouring Tamil heritage, advancing Tamil Nadu

What makes Prime Minister Shriman Narendra Modi Ji truly unique among contemporary leaders is his steadfast belief that progress and tradition are not competing ideals but complementary forces. Through his visionary philosophy of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi”, he has demonstrated that a Nation can pursue rapid modernization while remaining deeply rooted in its civilizational heritage.

Under his leadership, Bharat has witnessed transformative development in infrastructure, technology, manufacturing, and social welfare, while simultaneously experiencing a renewed pride in its ancient culture, languages, spiritual traditions and historical legacy. Whether it is the restoration of sacred sites, the revival of cultural symbols, the celebration of classical languages, or the preservation of priceless artefacts, his governance reflects a rare synthesis of modern aspirations and timeless values.

Prime Minister Modi Ji’s approach has redefined nation-building by proving that true development is not merely measured by economic growth, but also by a nation’s ability to preserve, cherish, and transmit its heritage to future generations. His philosophy of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi” has become a guiding principle for a confident and resurgent Bharat—one that strides boldly into the future while remaining firmly anchored in its glorious past.

Among the greatest beneficiaries of this philosophy have been Tamil Nadu and the global Tamil community, whose rich linguistic, cultural, and civilizational heritage has received unprecedented recognition, celebration, and support under Prime Minister Modi Ji’s leadership. Tamil Nadu has greatly benefited from the transformative initiatives under PM Modiji, including the Chennai Metro Rail expansion, Chennai–Bengaluru Expressway, Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor, modernization of ports and airports, expansion of national highways, redevelopment of railway stations, and the new Pamban Rail Bridge. The inauguration of the new Pamban Rail Bridge, India’s first vertical lift sea bridge, stands as a landmark achievement, enhancing connectivity to Rameswaram and symbolizing India’s engineering excellence. Tamil Nadu, which has also emerged as a leading hub for electronics, mobile phones, and iPhone manufacturing due to the steadfast pursuit of the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

No previous Prime Minister has championed Tamil language, culture, and heritage with the same consistency, visibility, and global outreach as Shriman Narendra Modi Ji, bringing renewed national and international recognition to Tamil civilization. His consistent celebration of Tamil’s antiquity and literary richness, both in India and abroad, has resonated deeply with Tamils worldwide. His invocation of the immortal words of the great Tamil sage Kaniyan Poongunranar— “Yaathum Oore, Yaavarum Kelir” at the United Nations was a moment of immense pride for Tamil civilization and for India. By bringing this profound message to the global stage, he showcased to the world the timeless humanistic values embedded in Tamil culture and its rich civilizational heritage. Humanity came to realize that Tamils championed the noble concept of “One Humanity” centuries before Karl Marx. The initiative of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” is also rooted in this very same philosophy.

Initiatives such as the Kashi Tamil Sangamam and Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam have strengthened cultural bonds and highlighted the enduring civilizational links that unite our nation. The installation of the Sengol in our new Parliament building is a fitting recognition of Tamil Nadu’s contribution to India’s democratic and civilizational heritage. PM Modi ji’s visit to Gangaikonda Cholapuram, highlights the legacy of the Cholas, and initiatives to repatriate invaluable artefacts and antiquities from abroad, including the recent Anaimangalam Chola-era copper plates, have been widely appreciated. Together with his support for the preservation of temples, heritage sites, classical literature, and cultural traditions, these efforts have elevated the global stature of Tamil civilization and reflected his enduring reverence for the Tamil language and culture.

Conclusion

In every era, history witnesses the emergence of leaders whose vision and actions transcend the boundaries of their time. Such individuals are remembered as ‘Yug Purush’ for they shape the destiny of a nation and inspire generations. Through his transformative leadership, commitment to national development, and tireless service to the people, he has emerged as a true ‘Yug Purush’ of contemporary Bharat.

I am confident that his able leadership will steer the Nation towards a Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

(The author is the Vice-President of India.)