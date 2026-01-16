‘History once again’: Devendra Fadnavis hails BJP victory in Maharashtra civic polls

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday hailed the BJP victory in Maharashtra civic polls, saying that the party “created history once again” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Nagpur, Jan 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shows his inked finger during a press interaction after casting vote for Municipal Corporation Elections, in Nagpur on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Chandrakant Paddhane)

Apart from PM Modi, Fadnavis credited Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, party's national working President Nitin Nabin, and all party workers for the win.

“BJP writes history once again at the Municipal Corporation Election 2025-26! Under the visionary leadership of Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji, along with the guidance of BJP National President and Hon Union Minister J. P. Nadda ji, Hon Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amitbhai Shah, BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin ji, and the tireless efforts of BJP State President MLA Ravindra Chavan and all the party workers, BJP has achieved a momentous victory in the state once again!” Fadnavis wrote on X.

According to Fadnavis, the victory reflects "people’s trust in BJP’s vision ensuring progress and development”.

BJP poised for a big win The Bharatiya Janata Party and its Mahayuti alliance with Shiv Sena is leading in 19 of the 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Nagpur, after the counting of votes began Friday morning.

The BJP and Shiv Sena are comfortably ahead in the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as per trends, with the alliance ahead in 116 of the 227 wards.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which contested as an alliance, are trailing in most districts. Going by the trends, the Mahayuti alliance has crossed the 114 majority mark needed to wrest power in the BMC.

The Congress, with its ally Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, has wrested power in Latur.

BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is also leading in eight of the nine municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which accounts for over 20% of the state’s population. In Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, led by former MLA Hitendra Thakur, is leading in 65 wards, followed by the BJP, which is leading in 48 wards.

The BJP and Shiv Sena are securing a comfortable victory in the remaining eight municipal corporations in MMR, according to trends.