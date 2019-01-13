Hizbul militant, his minor accomplice held in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

A joint team of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested an alleged Hizbul Mujahideen militant and apprehended a juvenile in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Police said the two militants were in touch with Naveed Babu, a policeman-turned-militant who heads the outfit as its “area commander”.

The duo was allegedly trying to establish a contact in Delhi NCR for a regular supply of weapons here, police said.

Kifayatullah Bukhari, 22, a resident of Shopian and his accomplice were picked up from near Narwaw village, said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Kushwah.

“A pistol and 14 cartridges were seized from them,” Kushwah said.

A case has been filed and the state police are probing into the matter.

