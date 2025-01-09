Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi190C
Thursday, Jan 9, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    HMPV cases live: Lucknow hospital refutes claim of confirmed case

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 9, 2025 6:22 PM IST
    HMPV cases live: The human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms.
    HMPV cases live: Preparations underway at Meditrina Hospital for patients of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Nagpur on January 8, 2025.
    HMPV cases live: Preparations underway at Meditrina Hospital for patients of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Nagpur on January 8, 2025.

    HMPV cases live: India has so far reported five cases of Human metapneumovirus, commonly known as HMPV. The Union health ministry has emphasized that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with it have been reported in various countries. Health minister JP Nadda said that the virus was first identified in 2001 and said that health systems are in place and alert to deal with any medical challenge. He has also urged the public not to worry and reassured them that the government is monitoring the situation....Read More

    The human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms. Studies show it has circulated in human populations since the 1970s, though it was first identified by scientists in 2001.

    The virus accounts for 4-16% of acute respiratory infections globally, with cases usually peaking between November and May. While most adults have developed immunity through previous exposure, hMPV can cause more severe symptoms in infants encountering it for the first time and in people with weakened immune systems.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 9, 2025 5:59 PM IST

    HMPV cases live: Lucknow hospital refutes claim of confirmed HMPV case

    HMPV virus cases live: As the concerns over the Human Metapneumovirus (HPMV) virus grows, a 56-year-old woman patient was found to be infected with the HMPV virus by “Charak Hospital”, reported ANI.

    However, the director of Balrampur Hospital in the state's capital has refuted the claims, saying that her diagnosis was done without any supportive evidence.

    Jan 9, 2025 5:52 PM IST

    HMPV live updates: No need to panic, says Punjab health min

    HMPV live updates: Punjab health minister Balbir Singh on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness against human metapneumovirus (HMPV).

    “No case of the respiratory disease has been reported in the state and there is no need to panic,” he said.

    Jan 9, 2025 5:19 PM IST

    HMPV live updates: Need not to worry, says AIIMS director

    Dr Meenu Singh, Director of AIIMS Rishikesh, has reassured the public that the virus, which primarily affects children under five, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals, is "not a new threat".

    “HMPV is a respiratory virus which usually affects kids under the age of five, elderly, and immunocompromised individuals. This is not a new virus...It usually affects during winter and occurs alongside RSV…” she told ANI.

    Jan 9, 2025 5:09 PM IST

    HMPV live updates: Virus accounts for 4-16% of acute respiratory infections globally

    The virus accounts for 4-16% of acute respiratory infections globally, with cases usually peaking between November and May. While most adults have developed immunity through previous exposure, hMPV can cause more severe symptoms in infants encountering it for the first time and in people with weakened immune systems.

    Jan 9, 2025 5:09 PM IST

    HMPV live updates: What is it?

    The human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms. Studies show it has circulated in human populations since the 1970s, though it was first identified by scientists in 2001.

    Jan 9, 2025 4:49 PM IST

    HMPV live updates: Chhattisgarh forms technical committee to monitor situation

    HMPV live updates: The Chhattisgarh government has formed a technical committee to monitor the status of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection in the state, PTI reported.

    The panel was formed after the Union ministry of health and family welfare directed states to create awareness regarding HMPV.

    News india news HMPV cases live: Lucknow hospital refutes claim of confirmed case
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes