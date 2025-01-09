Live

HMPV cases live: Preparations underway at Meditrina Hospital for patients of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Nagpur on January 8, 2025.

HMPV cases live: India has so far reported five cases of Human metapneumovirus, commonly known as HMPV. The Union health ministry has emphasized that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with it have been reported in various countries. Health minister JP Nadda said that the virus was first identified in 2001 and said that health systems are in place and alert to deal with any medical challenge. He has also urged the public not to worry and reassured them that the government is monitoring the situation....Read More

The human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms. Studies show it has circulated in human populations since the 1970s, though it was first identified by scientists in 2001. The virus accounts for 4-16% of acute respiratory infections globally, with cases usually peaking between November and May. While most adults have developed immunity through previous exposure, hMPV can cause more severe symptoms in infants encountering it for the first time and in people with weakened immune systems.