HMPV cases live: Lucknow hospital refutes claim of confirmed case
HMPV cases live: India has so far reported five cases of Human metapneumovirus, commonly known as HMPV. The Union health ministry has emphasized that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with it have been reported in various countries. Health minister JP Nadda said that the virus was first identified in 2001 and said that health systems are in place and alert to deal with any medical challenge. He has also urged the public not to worry and reassured them that the government is monitoring the situation....Read More
The human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms. Studies show it has circulated in human populations since the 1970s, though it was first identified by scientists in 2001.
The virus accounts for 4-16% of acute respiratory infections globally, with cases usually peaking between November and May. While most adults have developed immunity through previous exposure, hMPV can cause more severe symptoms in infants encountering it for the first time and in people with weakened immune systems.
HMPV cases live: Lucknow hospital refutes claim of confirmed HMPV case
HMPV virus cases live: As the concerns over the Human Metapneumovirus (HPMV) virus grows, a 56-year-old woman patient was found to be infected with the HMPV virus by “Charak Hospital”, reported ANI.
However, the director of Balrampur Hospital in the state's capital has refuted the claims, saying that her diagnosis was done without any supportive evidence.
HMPV live updates: No need to panic, says Punjab health min
HMPV live updates: Punjab health minister Balbir Singh on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness against human metapneumovirus (HMPV).
“No case of the respiratory disease has been reported in the state and there is no need to panic,” he said.
HMPV live updates: Need not to worry, says AIIMS director
Dr Meenu Singh, Director of AIIMS Rishikesh, has reassured the public that the virus, which primarily affects children under five, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals, is "not a new threat".
“HMPV is a respiratory virus which usually affects kids under the age of five, elderly, and immunocompromised individuals. This is not a new virus...It usually affects during winter and occurs alongside RSV…” she told ANI.
HMPV live updates: Virus accounts for 4-16% of acute respiratory infections globally
The virus accounts for 4-16% of acute respiratory infections globally, with cases usually peaking between November and May. While most adults have developed immunity through previous exposure, hMPV can cause more severe symptoms in infants encountering it for the first time and in people with weakened immune systems.
HMPV live updates: What is it?
The human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms. Studies show it has circulated in human populations since the 1970s, though it was first identified by scientists in 2001.
HMPV live updates: Chhattisgarh forms technical committee to monitor situation
HMPV live updates: The Chhattisgarh government has formed a technical committee to monitor the status of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection in the state, PTI reported.
The panel was formed after the Union ministry of health and family welfare directed states to create awareness regarding HMPV.