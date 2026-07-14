...
...
Next Story

'Hold Pakistan responsible': India's global appeal over use of force against PoK protests

India called on the international community to hold Pakistan responsible for its actions in PoK.

Updated on: Jul 14, 2026 04:40 PM IST
Edited by Danita Yadav
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Addressing the ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Ministry of External Affairs has condemned the excessive force used against civilians.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India calls on the international community to hold Pakistan responsible for its actions in PoK. (ANI/Representational)
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India calls on the international community to hold Pakistan responsible for its actions in PoK. (ANI/Representational)

Speaking at a weekly press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India calls on the international community to hold Pakistan responsible for its actions in PoK.

“The ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are a direct consequence of Pakistan's decades-long systemic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression in the territories under its illegal and forcible occupation," said Jaiswal.

The MEA spokesperson condemned the use of excessive police brutality to curb protests, including action against helpless people, including women and children.

“Essential supplies such as food and medicines have been blocked, internet blackouts have been imposed, and lethal force has been used against unarmed civilians, resulting in several tragic deaths, as you are aware. We expect and hope that the international community will hold Pakistan fully accountable for these grave abuses,” Jaiswal added.

However, the latest wave of demonstrations has been led by the Pakistani government's ban on the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) under anti-terrorism laws.

Following the ban, JAAC leader Sardar Aman Khan has also called for help from India.

"We need India's help. There is a shortage of rations... and we need your help," Khan was heard saying in a widely circulated video on social media.

HT could not independently verify the video's authenticity, which is reportedly from a June 30 rally.

Meanwhile, miles away from PoK, members of the Jammu and Kashmir community also carried out protests in Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia, calling on the US government to intervene amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

 
ministry of external affairsindiapakistankashmir
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home/India News/'Hold Pakistan responsible': India's global appeal over use of force against PoK protests
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe