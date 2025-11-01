Holdings of Indian politicians coming soon on Perplexity Finance, says CEO Aravind Srinivas

In response, Chennai-born Srinivas said, “Holdings of Indian politicians coming in a few weeks.”

A user asked on X, “How can I track trades made by Indian politicians? I want to replicate what Americans have done with Nancy Pelosi and make profits from her trades… I know they made their stock assets public during elections, but how can I find them on a normal day?”

Perplexity has introduced a new feature to track insider trading and politician holdings through the ‘Finance’ feature available on its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool. The company’s CEO, Aravind Srinivas , also announced that soon users will be able to see and track the trading done by Indian politicians.

Notably, much of the data on politicians’ financial holdings is already made public through regulatory filings. Even in India, politicians and lawmakers are required to declare their assets and holdings.

Aravind Srinivas had on Friday announced on his LinkedIn that politician holdings of public stocks are now available on Perplexity Finance.

Internet reacts to Perplexity CEO’s announcement Users on X showed some excitement about tracking real-time updates of Indian politicians’ holdings, while others said it might not be entirely accurate, as many leaders hold assets through their relatives or family members.

“Indian politicians don't generally invest in their own name, but through their spouse and children,” one user wrote.

A second user wrote, “This will make or break you for the Indian market,” while another added, “Mostly, they hold their assets through relatives…”

A fourth user wrote on X, “Indian politicians holding stocks is a good thing; it means they are above board. It’s the ones who don’t hold stocks you should worry about.”