Holi 2026: Yogi Adityanath announces 3-day holiday from March 2 — which Noida offices will remain closed?

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has announced a three-day holiday on the occasion of Holi. He has also directed that salaries of all state government employees be disbursed in advance. The directive covers not only regular government employees but also outsourced personnel, contractual staff and sanitation workers.

According to the order, state government offices will remain closed from March 2 to March 4.

Which offices in Noida will be closed? All offices run by the Uttar Pradesh government, including those located in Noida, will remain shut for three days in view of the Holi festival. Every department functioning under the UP government are expected to observe the holiday during this period.

Outsourced and contract staff included The directive covers not only regular government employees but also outsourced personnel, contractual staff and sanitation workers. The Chief Minister stressed that wages for every category of worker must be released before the festival to prevent financial hardship during celebrations, earlier HT reported.

Officials said the 2026 holiday calendar includes Holika Dahan on March 2 and Holi on March 4. The information was shared by Principal Secretary (General Administration) SVS Ranga Rao, citing the government order dated November 17, 2025.

In addition, the state government has declared March 3 a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, on account of Holi.

The CM issued the instructions on Friday, soon after returning to Lucknow from his two-nation visit to Singapore and Japan. He said the tour would open new avenues for Uttar Pradesh’s industrial growth.

He made it clear that payments must be processed without delay. Any negligence in following the orders, he warned, will invite strict action.

During his four-day visit to Singapore and Japan, the state government signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹1.5 lakh crore and received investment proposals exceeding ₹2.5 lakh crore.

The Chief Minister attended over 60 meetings and events during the tour. Investment roadshows were held in Singapore, Tokyo and Yamanashi to promote Uttar Pradesh as a business destination.