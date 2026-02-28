UP CM Yogi orders 3-day Holi holiday, announces early salary disbursal. Check which offices will remain closed

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared a three-day holiday for the festival of Holi from March 2-4 for all state government employees. Yogi Adityanath has declared a three-day holiday for the Holi festival. (PTI)

As per the order issued, salaries of all state government employees will also be disbursed before Holi, as reported by HT earlier.

Following the announcement, all state government offices across the state will function normally on February 28, which falls on a Saturday.

Also read| Ensure all anganwadi centres operate from their own bldg: Yogi

Outsourced and contract staff included The directive covers not only regular government employees but also outsourced personnel, contractual staff and sanitation workers. The Chief Minister stressed that wages for every category of worker must be released before the festival to prevent financial hardship during celebrations.

Officials said the 2026 holiday calendar includes Holika Dahan on March 2 and Holi on March 4. The information was shared by Principal Secretary (General Administration) SVS Ranga Rao, citing the government order dated November 17, 2025.

Also read| Ride was smooth, remarkably stable at 501 kmph: Yogi boards SCMAGLEV train in Japan

In addition, the state government has declared March 3 a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, on account of Holi.

The CM issued the instructions on Friday, soon after returning to Lucknow from his two-nation visit to Singapore and Japan. He said the tour would open new avenues for Uttar Pradesh’s industrial growth.

He made it clear that payments must be processed without delay. Any negligence in following the orders, he warned, will invite strict action.

During his four-day visit to Singapore and Japan, the state government signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹1.5 lakh crore and received investment proposals exceeding ₹2.5 lakh crore.

The Chief Minister attended over 60 meetings and events during the tour. Investment roadshows were held in Singapore, Tokyo and Yamanashi to promote Uttar Pradesh as a business destination.