Holiday for schools, colleges in parts of Kerala as IMD predicts heavy rainfall

A holiday for educational institutions was declared in some parts of Kerala on Monday as heavy rains continued to lash the southern state. The district collectors of Pathanamthitta and Kollam declared holiday for educational institutions in certain taluks in their respective districts, reported PTI. In Ernakulam, all departments have been directed to be prepared and fishermen have been instructed not to go to sea, PTI reported quoting the control room of the district.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged people to remain vigilant citing the weather forecast. Vijayan said that those in hilly areas should be cautious and as a precautionary measure they should be shifted to relief camps as soon as rains start.

"As the India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains in the state for the next five days, people should be very vigilant," the chief minister said on Sunday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts expecting heavy rainfall till August 4. In the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki, orange alert has been issued for August 1. Orange alert has been issued in eight districts for Tuesday, in 12 for Wednesday and in 12 on Thursday, according to an IMD district rainfall forecast.

An orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain in 24 hours, while a red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm.

