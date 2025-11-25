Public holiday in Delhi today for Shaheedi Diwas: Schools, banks, offices - full list of what's closed

The Delhi government has declared a holiday on November 25 for for commemoration of Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru. 350th Martyrdom Day of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji at Red Fort, in New Delhi on Monday.(@AmitShah X)

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta earlier posted on X that the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib will be observed as a public holiday this year. Chief minister Rekha Gupta wrote that the day honours the Guru’s enduring message of courage, compassion and the right to practice one’s faith.

Here is full list of what is open and what is not on November 25 in Delhi:

All government schools and some private schools will remain shut in Delhi for the Shaheedi Diwas holiday.

All Delhi government will remain shut, according to officials quoted by PTI.

All private and public sector banks will remain open on Tuesday, according to the Reserve Bank of India's regional holiday schedule.

Emergency services and government hospitals will remain functional.

Delhi Metro, buses and taxis will function normally as per schedule.

Earlier, the Delhi CM had invited people from Delhi and across the country to take part in the grand three-day commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, to be held at the Red Fort from 23 to 25 November.

Delhi government organises a light and laser show to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji at the Red Fort, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab)

She said it was the capital's "good fortune" to host the 350th martyrdom day commemorations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at the Red Fort as she urged families to participate in the three-day congregation.

“It is Delhi's good fortune that we are able to celebrate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur here in Delhi in the form of a congregation... Yesterday and the day before, we organised a grand three-day congregation at the Red Fort for the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur. I would like every family to come here... The Delhi government has also declared a public holiday on the 25th so that everyone can celebrate this festival together,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.