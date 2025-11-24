PM Modi to hoist saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram temple tomorrow, security tightened in city: 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Ayodhya on Tuesday to ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the spire of the Ram temple, which is symbolic of the completion of the construction of the grand temple. Ram Temple decked up on the eve of the flag hoisting ceremony by Prime MInister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo by Deepak Gupta Hindustan Times)

Following the event, being described by many as the symbolic “second pran pratishtha", the prime minister will address the gathering.

The hoisting of the triangular flag marks the formal declaration of the completion of the Ram Mandir after the Ram Lalla was consecrated in the garbhagriha in January 2024.

Ahead of his visit, the security has been heightened in Ayodhya. A total of 6,970 security personnel, including commandos from the ATS, NSG snipers, cyber experts, and technical teams have been deployed in the city as part of heightened security measures.

Here is all you need to know about flag hoisting at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple:

PM Modi will hoist the right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length, on Tuesday noon. The flag bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Lord Rama, with an 'Om' inscribed on it along with the image of the Kovidara tree.

A large number of devotees have reached the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Monday for the 'darshan' of Lord Ram ahead of the flag hoisting. The occasion is expected to attract large numbers of domestic and international visitors.

The saffron flag will convey the message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity and embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya, a statement from the prime minister's office said.

