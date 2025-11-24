Guru Tegh Bahadur 350th Shaheedi Purab: All about 9th Sikh Guru’s Martyrdom Day as Delhi declares holiday on November 25

Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, is revered for his unparalleled sacrifice and steadfast stand for religious freedom. Devotees honour him as a martyr who bravely opposed persecution and defended every individual’s right to follow their own faith. Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy of courage and freedom celebrated on 350th Martyrdom Anniversary. (Freepik)

His teachings continue to inspire people across communities to uphold the values of justice, equality, and harmony. Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day serves as a reminder to reflect on his legacy and pay tribute to his courage and compassion. Here's all you need to know about this significant occasion. (Also read: What's new at Macy's Thanksgiving Parade? From Labubu to Lego and more floats )

Why Guru Tegh Bahadur is remembered

Born on April 1, 1621, in Amritsar, Punjab, Guru Tegh Bahadur was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind and later became the father of the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. He took over as Guru in 1664 and led the Sikh community through a period marked by political upheaval and rising religious intolerance under Mughal rule.

Guru Tegh Bahadur is widely honoured for defending the rights of Kashmiri Pandits, who faced forced conversions. His bold decision to stand up to Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb became a defining moment in India's spiritual and social history.

Prayagraj, Oct 08 (ANI): Devotees take part in "Jagriti Yatra" from Patna to Anandpur Sahib, Punjab, to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(Nitin Sharma)

He willingly embraced martyrdom in 1675 in Delhi, making him the second Sikh Guru to be executed by the Mughal regime. His sacrifice is hailed as one of the greatest acts of defending dharma, human dignity, and freedom of conscience. His ultimate sacrifice earned him the honour of being called “Hind Di Chadar,” a title that reflects his role as a guardian of religious freedom and interfaith dignity.

His spiritual contributions

Apart from his bravery, Guru Tegh Bahadur was a profound spiritual thinker. He contributed 116 verses to the Adi Granth (Guru Granth Sahib), focusing on humility, detachment, and the importance of inner peace. These hymns continue to guide millions across the world.

Delhi declares public holiday

To mark the 350th Shaheedi Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the Delhi Government has announced a public holiday on Tuesday. The date was earlier listed as a restricted holiday on November 25, but officials confirmed on Sunday that it will now be observed as a full public holiday across all Delhi government offices.

According to an official statement, the day offers an opportunity for citizens to “remember and pay heartfelt homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur’s supreme sacrifice, divine wisdom, and his unparalleled contribution to safeguarding dharam, human dignity, and freedom of conscience.”

Why the day matters

Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom is not just a chapter in Sikh history—it’s a universal lesson in courage, compassion, and the right to practice one’s faith without fear.

As the nation marks 350 years of his Shaheedi, his message of equality, justice, and harmony continues to be as relevant today as it was centuries ago.