‘No incident of rioting in Delhi after February 25’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 19:05 IST

Home Minister Amit Shah, during his reply on Delhi riots in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, called the communal violence “unfortunate” and paid his tribute to those who lost their lives in the incident that took place on February 25.

“I pay my tribute to all those who lost their lives in riots in Delhi and extend my condolences to their grieving families,” Amit Shah said.

Speaking on record, Shah said that no incident of riots took place after February 25th violence in Delhi.

“I would like to place on record that after 25th February no incident of rioting took place. There have been attempts to politicise these riots,” Shah said during his reply in Lok Sabha.

Several questions were raised against Delhi Police’s role during the violence. Taking cognizant of that, Shah defended Delhi Police saying that the force was on the ground and contained the riots within 36 hours.

“Questions have been asked about what the Delhi Police was doing. Police were on the ground then, police will also probe and submit a report in coming days. I would like to praise the Delhi Police for not allowing the riots to spread to other areas,” Amit Shah said.

“The police contained the rioting within 36 hours.”