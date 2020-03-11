e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘No incident of rioting in Delhi after February 25’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

‘No incident of rioting in Delhi after February 25’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Calling the riots “unfortunate”, the BJP leader paid his tribute to those who lost their lives in the incident that took place in Delhi.

india Updated: Mar 11, 2020 19:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Home Minister Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah(Screengrab)
         

Home Minister Amit Shah, during his reply on Delhi riots in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, called the communal violence “unfortunate” and paid his tribute to those who lost their lives in the incident that took place on February 25.

“I pay my tribute to all those who lost their lives in riots in Delhi and extend my condolences to their grieving families,” Amit Shah said.

Speaking on record, Shah said that no incident of riots took place after February 25th violence in Delhi.

“I would like to place on record that after 25th February no incident of rioting took place. There have been attempts to politicise these riots,” Shah said during his reply in Lok Sabha.

Several questions were raised against Delhi Police’s role during the violence. Taking cognizant of that, Shah defended Delhi Police saying that the force was on the ground and contained the riots within 36 hours.

“Questions have been asked about what the Delhi Police was doing. Police were on the ground then, police will also probe and submit a report in coming days. I would like to praise the Delhi Police for not allowing the riots to spread to other areas,” Amit Shah said.

“The police contained the rioting within 36 hours.”

tags
top news
‘No incident of rioting in Delhi after February 25’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
‘No incident of rioting in Delhi after February 25’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news