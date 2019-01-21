Home minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate upgraded spectator gallery at Attari on Tuesday

The upgraded spectator gallery at the Attari border will be formally inaugurated by Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

Before inaugurating the gallery that has been upgraded at a cost of Rs 32 crore for providing a better view of flag-lowering ceremony to the visitors, the home minister will also address a public gathering at the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Attari, which is the gateway to India’s bilateral trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Though the U-shaped gallery was thrown open to viewers five months ago, its formal inauguration was pending. Earlier, the gallery was to be inaugurated by Border Security Force (BSF)’s director general (DG) KK Sharma on September 26, 2018, but the inauguration was postponed at the eleventh hour.

Sukhdev Singh, manager of Land Port Authority of India at Attari border, said, “We have got a letter from the Centre that home minister Rajnath Singh is coming to Attari on Tuesday. The minister will reach the ICP at around 2pm after which he will address a public gathering. The minister will witness the flag-lowering ceremony and then inaugurate the upgraded gallery.”

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Parampal Singh said adequate security arrangements are in place for the visit of the minister.

The visitors’ gallery can accommodate 25,000 people against capacity for 5,000 viewers earlier. The new gallery matches the one on the Pakistan side and it is 32-metre high. The 22 domes constructed atop the gallery give it a heritage look.

As per the BSF officials, the gallery has a conference hall, 140 public toilets, nine barracks for jawans, a medical-aid room, a meeting hall, a dining hall, a kitchen, an army weapon exhibition room and a souvenir shop.

The new gallery also comprises 60 high-definition imported cameras, along with a high-quality firefighting system.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 14:00 IST