‘Homecoming’: Top Manipur insurgent leader Irom Ibotombi Meitei surrenders before CM

IMPHAL: Barely 12 days after 14 cadres of a militant outfit operating in Manipur laid down arms, one of the senior most leaders of the outlawed Revolutionary People’s Front (PLA) surrendered and joined the mainstream on Monday, an event chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh called a “homecoming”.

Singh, accompanied by state chief secretary Rajesh Kumar and Manipur DGP P Doungel,welcomed Irom Ibotombi Meitei, who went by the aliases of Ibotomba, Keirungba and Chingkhei.

Fifty-six year old Ibotombi, who was the RPF (PLA)’s deputy assistant secretary of health and family welfare before surrendering today, is a resident of Nambol Thangtek in Bishnupur district. He was associated with the outfit since 1994-1995.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the chief minister said that Ibotombi came to the mainstream after trusting the changes brought about in the state by the central and state governments, and the firm commitment of central leaders towards the development of Manipur and northeast India.

“I would like to appeal to the people of the state, and those who left their homes for a cause, to come back and join the mainstream so that we can live peacefully, and work together for a new Manipur and India,” Singh said.

The “homecoming” of such a senior RPF (PLA) member marks a new beginning towards restoring peace in the state, the CM said, adding that the government will uphold the commitment of Union home minister Amit Shah to ‘not use a single bullet’ or lodge FIRs against any underground cadre who is ready to lay down arms and join the mainstream. The chief minister said the state government will make all the arrangements to ensure security and rehabilitation of the surrendered cadres.

Sharing details of the surrender on Twitter, Singh wrote, “In yet another encouraging development, Lt Colonel of underground outfit RPF (PLA), Irom Ibotombi Meitei have surrendered today. The recent homecoming of numerous cadres of underground outfits shows the trust in the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji.”

On June 1, 14 cadres of the United Tribal Liberation Army surrendered before the chief minister at another ‘homecoming’ ceremony in Imphal.