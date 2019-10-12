Homemaker’s body found buried inside oven in Bengal village; husband absconding

india

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:59 IST

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly murdered and buried inside the household’s earthen oven by her 44-year-old husband and his relatives in a village at North Dinajpur district of north Bengal on Saturday. The accused are absconding, according to the police.

The crime took place at Harinarayanpur village in the district’s Hemtabad area, around 400 km from Kolkata.

The deceased, Olivia Parveen, was married to Muhammad Hanif around 15 years ago, local people told the police. Parveen’s family alleged that she was murdered by Hanif.

On Saturday, the neighbours became suspicious when they could not hear any noise from Hanif’s house. They went to inquire and found the house abandoned and part of the victim’s body jutting out of the oven made on the ground.

“The neighbours spotted a portion of Olivia’s hand. She was murdered by her husband and her body was buried,” alleged Shahjahan Ali, a relative of the victim.

“The investigation is on. There has been no arrest so far,” said Sumit Kumar, Superintendent of Police of North Dinajpur.

Though there was no burn injury on the victim’s body the crime is a chilling reminder of the Tandoor murder case that rocked the country in July 1995. Former youth Congress leader Sushil Kumar Sharma was accused of shooting his wife Naina Sahni in Delhi and burning the chopped body in a tandoor. Sharma served a life sentence and walked out of jail 29 years after the murder.

