Hope PM Modi will fast over atrocities on women: Rahul Gandhi on Unnao incident

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister’s proposed hunger strike over the non-functioning of Parliament, Congress president Rahul Gandhi wondered on Wednesday if PM Narendra Modi would observe a fast on the Unnao incident which, he said, “has shamed humanity”.

“The barbarism inflicted on a father seeking justice for his daughter in Uttar Pradesh has shamed humanity. Hope the prime minister will soon observe a fast over atrocities against women, failed law and order and increasing anarchy under the BJP’s watch,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

In Unnao, a 50-year-old man, whose daughter had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape, had died in custody earlier this week.

The Congress president also posted a purported video in which the woman’s father is seen speaking against the BJP MLA, whose brother has been arrested in connection with the incident. The purported video, in which the man alleged that he was mercilessly beaten up by the MLA’s brother and others, was shown by several TV channels.

The 18-year-old woman has alleged that her father was killed at the behest of the lawmaker.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: “The Unnao rape victim cried for justice and pleaded with (UP CM) Yogi Adityanath for eight-nine months. However, the Yogi government did not budge because the MLA was protected by him.”

Gandhi’s dig at Modi came against the backdrop of the PM’s proposed fast on Thursday against the washout of the second leg of the budget session of Parliament that ended on April 6 due to protests by opposition parties. This will be part of his BJP’s day-long hunger strike on the issue.

HC takes stock

In the Unnao case, the Allahabad high court sought on Wednesday the Uttar Pradesh government’s stand, asking the advocate general or one of the additional advocates general to remain present during the course of hearing to apprise the court about the case and action being taken .

The court also ordered that the body of the victim’s father should not be cremated, if not done so. The body was, however, cremated on Tuesday.

Human rights group Amnesty International India, for its part, demanded an “immediate and impartial investigation” into the case.

“The reported failure of the Uttar Pradesh Police to register an FIR against the accused, the harassment faced by the survivor and her family, and the death of her father in custody paint a chilling picture.

“There must be an immediate, independent and impartial investigation into these violations, and authorities must take all steps to ensure that the survivor and her family are protected from any further harassment,” Amnesty International India’s programme director Asmita Basu said.