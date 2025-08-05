Horrific video shows people running, being washed away in Uttarakhand cloudburst

A massive cloudburst hit Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Tuesday, resulting in at least four deaths in the region. New visuals of the deadly cloudburst on social media shows the moment flash floods hit Dharali. In the bone-chilling video, people in the area are seen running away and being washed away by the strong gush of water. Video circulating on X shows the moment the flash flood in Dharali hit. People in the area are seen running away, trying to escape the flash floods(X)

A cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Dharali triggered flash floods in the high-altitude villages in the area. As per Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya, at least four people have been killed. However, this number is expected to rise.

In one such video of the cloudburst, shocked locals can be heard saying “sab khatam ho gaya” (everything is over) as the flash floods swept away buildings and villages.

In another video accessed by HT, a local is heard narrating to the camera about how the cloudburst has washed away homes, buildings and markets.

"Pura yeh jo gaon hai, pata bhi nahi chal raha. Yeh humara market tha, pura barbaad ho gaya." (An entire village was here, which has now been washed away. Our market used to be here, everything has been destroyed).

Home Minister Amit Shah has also taken note of the situation and said three nearby ITBP teams have been sent to the site, and four NDRF teams have also been dispatched for rescue operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken note and said he has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. “Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people,” said the PM on X.