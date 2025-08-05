Deaths, destruction and horrific visuals: Uttarkashi cloudburst in 5 points

At least four people were killed and several remain missing due to the flash floods triggered by a massive cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Tuesday. A view of Dharali market area after the flash floods triggered by a suspected cloudburst at Kheer Gad area of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand. (X/@UttarkashiPol)

Following the massive cloudburst, rescue teams by the Army, ITBP, SDRF and NDRF were deployed in the region. However, during these operations, 11 Army soldiers have also been reported missing.

As the search and rescue operations continue, the India Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert over Uttarakhand, with more rainfall expected in the state.

Uttarkashi cloudburst | Latest developments

100 people, including Army soldiers, missing - As per Union MoS Defence Sanjay Seth, around 100 people are missing, of which some are Army soldiers involved in the search and rescue operations.

As per Union MoS Defence Sanjay Seth, around 100 people are missing, of which some are Army soldiers involved in the search and rescue operations. "It is a serious situation. PM Modi ji and Amit Shah ji are closely monitoring it. This is a natural calamity. We have received information about four deaths and around 100 people missing. We pray for their safety," he told news agency PTi.

As per an official statement from the Indian Army, 11 soldiers were reported missing in the lower Harsil area from a camp. "Despite its own people missing in the incident, Indian Army troops are engaged in relief operations," the army added further. As per a statement from PRO Defence Dehradun Uttarakhand, two soldiers have been rescued and nine army officers remain missing.

4 killed, death toll expected to rise - As per local authorities, at least four people have been killed due to the flash floods in Uttarkashi, which swept away homes, buildings and people in Dharali village. While the official toll stands at four, this number is expected to rise with search and rescue operations underway.

IMD issues red alert for Uttarakhand - The weather department said heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over the next three days. As per the Met department, a western disturbance is impacting the Himalayan region, adding to the heavy rains in the region. As per the IMD nowcast for Uttarakhand, a red alert is active for Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, and Pithoragarh. An orange alert is active for Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal and Pauri Garhwal.

The weather department said heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over the next three days. As per the Met department, a western disturbance is impacting the Himalayan region, adding to the heavy rains in the region. As per the IMD nowcast for Uttarakhand, a red alert is active for Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, and Pithoragarh. An orange alert is active for Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal and Pauri Garhwal. After Dharali, cloudburst hits Sukhi Top - Shortly after a massive cloudburst hit the high-altitude village of Dharali, another cloudburst was seen at the Sukhi Top in Uttarkashi.

- Shortly after a massive cloudburst hit the high-altitude village of Dharali, another cloudburst was seen at the Sukhi Top in Uttarkashi. PM Modi, Amit Shah call for swift relief - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have called on the state government for a swift rescue and relief operation in Uttarkashi. "No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people," the PM wrote on X.

Helpline numbers

1. District Emergency Operation Centre, Haridwar – Helpline Numbers:

📞 01374-222722, 7310913129, 7500737269

📞 Toll-Free No – 1077, ERSS Toll-Free No – 112

2. State Emergency Operation Centre, Dehradun – Helpline Numbers:

📞 0135-2710334, 2710335, 8218867005, 9058441404

📞 Toll-Free No – 1070, ERSS Toll-Free No – 112