After Dharali, Uttarkashi's Sukhi Top hit by cloudburst, scary flash flood visuals surface

After Dharali, a massive cloudburst struck Sukhi Top in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday afternoon, with several houses being damaged or swept away in the raging waters. A massive cloudburst struck Sukhi Top in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, a massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement, the Indian Army said. Follow lives updates on Uttarkashi cloudburst

Dharali flash flood

At least four people have died while many others are missing in the cloudburst at Uttarakhand’s Dharali village.

The village is only one kilometre from Harsil on the Gangotri highway, a key pilgrimage route to Gangotri Dham.

The flash flood, which struck around 1:40pm on Tuesday, sent a sudden surge of boulders, debris, and mud sweeping through the area, demolishing houses, shops, homestays, and hotels.

Eyewitnesses and officials described the incident as reminiscent of the 2021 Chamoli disaster, in which more than 200 people had died.

District Disaster Management Officer Shardul Gusain confirmed that four bodies have been recovered so far.

“We have received reports of four fatalities. Rescue teams from the district administration, police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the army have been deployed to the site and rescue operations are ongoing,” Gusain said.

Officials said many people may have been swept away in the deluge, and the exact toll will be clear only after assessment teams return from the affected site.

Preliminary reports suggest that the sudden rise in the Kheer Ganga rivulet was caused by a cloudburst in the higher reaches. The surge caught villagers completely off guard.

“The water came in like a wall. Within moments, it swept away everything,” said Lokendra Bisht, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and owner of a homestay in Harsil.

“People were going about their daily activities when the flood hit. Several homes, hotels, and shops have been completely destroyed”, he said.

Visuals from the site show wrecked structures, debris-covered roads, and panicked locals trying to salvage their belongings. The area remains cut off due to road blockages and broken communication lines.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is closely monitoring the situation, has directed officials to intensify rescue efforts.

“The loss of lives and property in Uttarkashi is tragic. I have instructed the district administration to ensure swift and coordinated rescue and relief operations,” he said in a statement.

Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to CM Dhami and took stock of the situation.

During the telephonic conversation, Shah expressed concern over the loss of lives and large-scale destruction caused by the cloudburst-induced flood and assured the state government of all possible assistance from the Centre.

According to officials , Shah said the central government stands firmly with Uttarakhand in this difficult time and that rescue and relief operations should be carried out on a war footing. He assured that necessary personnel and resources from central agencies, including NDRF, would continue to support local authorities.

Additional teams and helicopters are on standby to be deployed if required. Temporary shelters and relief camps are being set up in nearby safe zones for those displaced by the disaster.