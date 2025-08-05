IMD issues ‘very heavy rainfall’ warning for Uttarakhand, Himachal and UP

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh over the next three days, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over northwest Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand between Tuesday and Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. People commute through a muddy road following a flash flood in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

Similar forecasts have also been made for Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the next five days, with isolated extremely heavy rain over Kerala and the ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast and adjoining eastern India in the next seven days. Subdued rainfall activities are also likely to occur over central India in the next 6-7 days, the IMD has said.

The western end of the monsoon trough is lying north of its normal position at mean sea level and the eastern end is running near the Himalayan foothills. There is an upper air cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal off the northern coast of Tamil Nadu in lower and middle tropospheric levels, tilting southward with height. An upper air cyclonic circulation is also lying over the Rayalaseema belt and another south Kerala and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.

“An east-west trough is now running from southern parts of eastcentral Arabian Sea to central parts of south Bay of Bengal in lower and middle tropospheric levels tilting southward with height,” the IMD said.

The Met department further said a western disturbance is impacting the Himalayan region, while a trough is running from northwest Uttar Pradesh to northeast Arabian sea in lower tropospheric levels. An upper air cyclonic circulation is also likely to form over south Bangladesh and its neighbourhood around August 8.

Under the influence of these systems, extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) is likely at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand between Tuesday and Wednesday; isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh till August 11; Jammu-Kashmir on August 6; Punjab on August 10 and 11; Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh on August 6, 10, 11; East Uttar Pradesh between August 5 and 6 and 11 with very heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh between August 5 and 6.

The weather department has also predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places, accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning over the western Himalayan region and areas over the plains in the next seven days.

During the past 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy showers (≥21 cm) have been recorded at isolated places over Uttarakhand, western Uttar Pradesh and Kerala. Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) has been recorded at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Assam, Tripura; heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) at isolated places over West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Meghalaya, eastern Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh.