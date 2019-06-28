Hospital directors booked in Pune after foetus found in garbage

The management of a private hospital in Pune has been booked for allegedly dumping a 16-week-old foetus in a garbage van on Thursday, police said.

A woman, Pratiksha Sunil Salunke (20), had delivered a still born at Jivan Rekha hospital, a complaint filed by Dr Yamini Adbe of Dehu Road Cantonment Hospital said. As the health department van did not visit the hospital, the hospital staff gave the bag containing the foetus to the driver of the garbage van for disposal, it said.

Dr Rajendra Chavat, Jivan Rekha Hospital’s founder-director, said the hospital staff “by mistake threw the miscarried, aborted foetus in the garbage van of the Dehu Cantonment Board” instead of putting it in the bio-medical waste van.

The hospital’s board of directors has been booked under IPC sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection).

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 21:40 IST