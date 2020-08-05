e-paper
Home / India News / Hours before Ayodhya event, AIMPLB statement rests hope on ‘Hagia Sophia’ moment

Hours before Ayodhya event, AIMPLB statement rests hope on ‘Hagia Sophia’ moment

A five-judge Supreme Court bench, led by former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, unanimously set aside Allahabad high court ruling and awarded title of the land to Ram Lalla in November last year.

india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 08:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Temples and other buildings on the bank of Sarayu river are seen illuminated ahead of the foundation-laying ceremony for Ram temple in Ayodhya, on Tuesday.
Temples and other buildings on the bank of Sarayu river are seen illuminated ahead of the foundation-laying ceremony for Ram temple in Ayodhya, on Tuesday.(Reuters Photo)
         

Ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony for Ram temple in Ayodhya, the All India Muslim personal Law Board (AIMPLB) questioned the Supreme Court judgement in Ayodhya. On Twitter, it told its followers that there is “no need to be heartbroken”.

“#BabriMasjid was and will always be a Masjid. #HagiaSophia is a great example for us. Usurpation of the land by an unjust, oppressive, shameful and majority appeasing judgment can’t change it’s status. No need to be heartbroken. Situations don’t last forever,” the AIMPLB tweet said.

 

The tweet also carried a press statement as attachment.

The AIMPLB was among the litigants which had filed a review petition against the Supreme Court judgement in the Ayodhya case in November last year. The court had also directed the central government to allot a five-acre plot of land in Ayodhya for construction of a mosque.

AIMPLB said it will not accept the alternative five-acre land. Another Muslim body, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH), had said that they opposed the unanimous Supreme Court decision.

The AIMPLB was not a party to the case but had roped in three litigants - Mohammad Umar Khalid, a resident of Ayodhya town; Misbahuddin, a resident of Ayodhya district and Mehfusur Rehman, a resident of Tanda town in Ambedkar Nagar district - to file the review petition.

However, all the review petitions were dismissed by the top court.

The 136-year-old Ayodhya dispute ratcheted up communal tensions on December 6, 1992 when a mob scaled the Babri Masjid and demolished it, triggering a cycle of violence that killed at least 2,000 people across India. Many Hindus believe the site was the birthplace of warrior god Ram, and the 16th-century mosque was built after pulling down a temple dedicated to Ram.

In 2010, the Allahabad high court ordered the land be distributed equally to the Nirmohi Akhara, Ram Lalla and the Sunni Central Waqf Board. But a five-judge Supreme Court bench, led by former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, unanimously set aside the high court ruling and awarded title of the land to Ram Lalla. It also ordered the government to set up a trust to oversee management of the site and the construction of a temple, and awarded five acres of land at an alternative site for a mosque.

At Bhumi Pujan, 150 cops recovered from Covid-19 will be PM’s security ring
Ram temple is for everyone: Yogi Adityanath
PLA drags its feet over disengagement. Stalemate at Ladakh continues
At mosque site, a hope for amity
Rashtrapati Bhavan I-Day guest list cut to 90 people
Trump says US generals feel Beirut blast that killed over 70 was likely an ‘attack’
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Even presidents and prime ministers talk about Dhoni’
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
